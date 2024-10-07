Week 6 NFL QB Rankings: No. 1 picks Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, and Caleb Williams shine

Who is the best quarterback in the NFL? Who is the worst quarterback in the NFL? Sportsnaut’s NFL QB rankings have a new look after Week 5.

Fans are always debating player rankings, and when it comes to the NFL, no position is more hotly debated than quarterback. This is why we maintain our quarterback rankings all year round.

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson are widely viewed as some of the best players in football. While they set an elite standard for quarterback play, our 2024 NFL QB rankings capture how all 32 signal-callers perform every week. Come back and see how they change after each game.

Related: 10 winners and losers from NFL Week 5

32. Tyler Huntley, Miami Dolphins (Last week: 32)

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Week 5 version of Tyler Huntley was much better than the one who took the field last week. He had more than double his previous passing yardage total, but still recorded just 194 yards and an interception. Huntley didn’t even add much as a rusher, finishing with seven yards on the ground. If Miami had played a more competent opponent, their 13 points wouldn’t have been enough to get a win. Related: Deion Sanders suggests he wants Miami Dolphins to draft Shedeur Sanders

31. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans (LW: 30)

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Levis made more headlines for his memes than he did with his play last Monday night. Levis dove for a first down, which he seemed to get despite being given a bad spot. But the worst part was that he landed on his throwing shoulder and may have lost his job to Mason Rudolph, who delivered the first win of Tennessee’s season. Brian Callahan says Levis is still the starter, but the Titans could opt to slow-play Levis’ return from injury while seeing if Rudolph can create an everlasting spark. Related: NFL coach: Only a matter of time before Tennessee Titans make a QB change

30. Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots (LW: 29)

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

For the fifth start in a row, Jacoby Brissett failed to top 200 passing yards. We understand the Patriots are likely worried about putting their rookie behind a patchy offensive line, but there’s no way Drake Maye doesn’t lead a more explosive passing attack. Brissett averaged just 4.7 yards per attempt and took two sacks on a day when the Patriots mustered just 10 points. It’s time to turn to Maye. Related: New England Patriots insider reveals new timeline for Drake Maye’s starting debut

29. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns (LW: 23)

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

After the Browns got thrashed 34-13 by the Commanders, Cleveland’s coach Kevin Stefanski let everyone know he wasn’t going to make a QB change. Fine, it’s your call, coach. But Watson finished with a single-digit QBR for the second time this season. On Sunday he dropped back to pass 35 times, yet only passed for 125 yards and a touchdown. He also took seven sacks behind what has to be the worst offensive line in the NFL right now due to injury. Sure, he’s also been subject to the most dropped passes heading into Week 5, but let’s just see what Jameis Winston is capable of already. Related: NFL teams could start calling about availability of a five-time Pro Bowl WR

28. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (LW: 31)

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Don’t expect Bo Nix to air it out any time soon. Sean Payton’s keeping a tight leash on his rookie quarterback, but the Broncos have won three games in a row. Nix got up to 206 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding another rushing score, but no one should be afraid of facing the 12th overall pick who’s averaging just 5.2 YPA. Related: 2024 NFL defense rankings

27. Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers (LW: 25)

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

OK, so maybe it is time to go back to Bryce Young. The Panthers aren’t going anywhere this season anyway, and while it was nice to see Dalton lead a competent offense, we need to see what the former No. 1 pick is capable of. Dalton tallied just 136 yards and an interception on 28 attempts in Carolina’s 36-10 loss to Chicago, which to us is enough to pull the plug. Related: David Tepper reportedly approved Bryce Young benching

26. Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 27)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Antonio Pierce couldn’t even make it through four more quarters of Gardner Minshew. He pulled the plug after the Raiders QB totaled just 137 passing yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions against a red-hot Broncos defense. But for what it’s worth, Aidan O’Connell also threw an interception in relief, so it’s not like either of the Raiders’ QBs did well against Denver. Related: Las Vegas Raiders: 3 realistic trade packages for Davante Adams

25. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (LW: 28)

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

There’s the generational talent Chicago was looking for. Caleb Williams had what was easily the best game of his young career in Sunday’s 36-10 win over Carolina. The No. 1 overall pick racked up an efficient 309 yards and two touchdowns while completing 20-of-29 passes. He also only took one sack and tacked on 34 yards as a rusher too. Carolina allows the most points in the NFL, and next week’s opponent comes into the week allowing the third-most, so the rookie’s success could continue into Week 6. Related: Multiple Chicago Bears players requested coaching adjustments after slow start

24. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 20)

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts had a chance to get revenge on the team that eliminated the Eagles from the Wild Card round last season. But he didn’t have his top two receivers. It led to just 170 combined yards, which included one rushing score and a lost fumble. A bye week gives the Eagles a chance to get healthy and more time for Hurts to get back in the film room to help dissect his next opponent. Related: 5 worst quarterback performances from NFL Week 5

23. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 24)

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Out of nowhere, just when all hope was lost for the winless Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence has arguably the best game of his career. The 371 passing yards are a new personal best, but where did this newfound accuracy come from? He came into the day with a 53.3% completion rate on the season, yet had the third-best mark of his career on Sunday at 82%. But he did still have an ugly interception, so it wasn’t all perfect. Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Projecting all 32 first-round picks

22. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (LW: 22)

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones is starting to open the eyes of Giants fans who wanted to move on from their franchise quarterback. He had his best start of the season, defeating a good Seahawks team and their 12th man on the road. Danny Dimes got up to 257 passing yards and two touchdowns to go with 38 rushing yards in the Giants’ biggest win of the year. Keep in mind, he did all this without Malik Nabers on the field. Related: 4 New York Giants trade candidates ahead of Nov. 5 deadline, including a recent first-round pick

21. Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 21)

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Justin Fields had just the second 300-yard passing game of his career, but it wasn’t enough to get a win last Sunday. He also led the Steelers with 55 rushing yards, adding a passing touchdown, and two more scores on the ground. Fields made several big throws throughout the game, giving Mike Tomlin no reason to consider making a QB change any time soon despite Russell Wilson reportedly being close to a return. Fields has been much better than previously advertised. Related: Pittsburgh Steelers making ‘aggressive’ offer for top player on NFL trade block

20. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 19)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coming into Week 4 dealing with a high ankle sprain while being without his starting tackles, Herbert looked limited in last Sunday’s loss. He wasn’t particularly agile, failing to pick up any yards on the ground. This would have been fine if he had a big day through the air, but he mustered just 179 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts. Herbert will be better once he and his team get healthier. Get the latest Los Angeles Chargers coverage from LAFB Network

19. Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts (LW: Not ranked)

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It’s safe to say Flacco made a wise decision to sign with the Colts this offseason. He didn’t get the win in Week 5, but the 39-year-old is proving he still deserves a starting role. Flacco’s day included 359 passing yards, three touchdowns, plus an improbable sloth-like scramble for 21 yards. He’s certainly created a spark for Shane Steichen’s offense. Related: NFL analyst speculates on eventual QB controversy brewing with Indianapolis Colts

18. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (LW: 18)

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Until Matthew Stafford gets a healthy offensive line or his star receivers back from injury, it’s hard to judge him too drastically. Stafford didn’t have many big plays without his top playmakers, with his longest completion being a 31-yard connection to Jordan Whittington, but he still collected 260 passing yards. He also just had one touchdown and an interception. The good news is Cooper Kupp’s return is near. Get the latest Los Angeles Rams coverage from LAFB Network

17. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (LW: 12)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The four-time MVP revealed he had a low-ankle sprain after the Vikings’ defense recorded three sacks on the 40-year-old QB. Rodgers clearly wasn’t at his best on a day when he had just the sixth three-interception game of his career. But the bigger issue may still be a lack of chemistry between him and his receivers. Related: 5 Davante Adams trades that would make Aaron Rodgers happy

16. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (LW: 17)

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a historic start where the Lions QB finished with the most yards and completions without an incompletion, Goff is rightfully climbing our rankings. Sure, 218 of Detroit’s 292 passing yards were gained after the catch, but Goff deserves credit for delivering the ball on time with accuracy, setting his receivers up to make big plays. Related: NFL expert picks today: NFL picks for every game

15. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons (LW: 20)

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There’s the Kirk Cousins we’ve been waiting to see. While he flashed some of his traits with a game-winning drive over the Eagles in Week 2, no one expected him to put up a new career-high in passing yards, just four games into his Falcons career. Yet, here was a 36-year-old player coming off an Achilles tear, passing for 509 yards and four touchdowns in one of his most memorable wins yet. Related: Top 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates

14. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (LW: 15)

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Murray set the tone with a 50-yard touchdown run, and he capped the game off with a 4th-and-5 completion to Marvin Harrison Jr, saving his magic for when the Cardinals needed it most. The overall effort wasn’t great, Murray finished with 195 passing yards, with a touchdown and an interception, but the 83 rushing yards plus another score was enough to salvage the day. Related: NFL MVP odds 2024

13. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (LW: 10)

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Purdy was his typical self in Week 5, using his athleticism and pocket awareness to escape would-be tacklers. He also had multiple explosive plays, including a 53-yarder to Brandon Aiyuk. But it was the two interceptions in the second half that sent the 49ers to 2-3. While the picks were on tipped passes, Purdy missed several throws on Sunday in an overall erratic performance. Related: Ranking the top 20 NFL head coaches of all time

12. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (LW: 14)

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Coming off his worst start of the season, Carr was much sharper in Week 4, completing 28-of-36 passes for 239 yards. However, he wasn’t able to get into the scoring column at all, and even threw an interception in the Saints’ three-point loss. Carr could have been better, but he did enough to give his team a chance to win. Related: Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings 2024: Best, work NFL kickers right now, weekly fantasy K rankings

11. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (LW: 7)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

OK, so maybe Sam Darnold isn’t an MVP candidate. The former No. 3 overall pick still has the highest touchdown rate of his career, but the most impressive part of his start is leading the Vikings to an undefeated record. However, Darnold showed more flaws against the Jets, where he finished with just a 45% completion rate plus a badly thrown interception. Yet, Darnold’s still having an excellent season, setting himself up for a massive payday in free agency. Get the latest Minnesota Vikings coverage from Minnesota Sports Fan

10. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (LW: 11)

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Jordan Love had the ugliest play of Week 5, trying to avoid a safety, only to turn it into a pick-six. Blasphemous plays have become the norm for the Packers QB, but they’ll take the lows because moments later, he’ll pull a rabbit out of his hat for a big throw downfield after buying 10 seconds of time. Love had ups and downs in Week 5, but he still powered his team to victory. Related: Ranking the greatest undrafted players in NFL history

9. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (LW: 13)

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Geno Smith’s luck ran out in Week 5 against one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL, with the Giants sacking him seven times. When he had time to throw, Smith was excellent, completing 28-of-40 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown. He even picked up 32 yards with 100 seconds to go on a scramble to put the Seahawks in position to win, but a blocked field goal ended all hope. Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2025 winner

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (LW: 8)

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Prescott surgically sliced up the Giants’ defense in primetime, completing 81.5% of his passes in Week 4. Only five footballs touched the turf all night. With their rushing offense dragging along, having Prescott be so efficient while still picking up chunk yardage like on CeeDee Lamb’s 55-yard touchdown is the only reason the Cowboys’ offense is staying afloat. Can he maintain that momentum against Pittsburgh? Related: NFL insider reveals biggest reason for Dallas Cowboys passing on Davante Adams trade

7. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (LW: 9)

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Running away with the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award, Jayden Daniels may have thrown the second interception of his career in Week 5, but it didn’t matter. The Commanders’ franchise QB made up for it by passing for 238 yards on just 14 completions, adding a magnificent 66-yard blast to Terry McLaurin. He also led Washington with 82 rushing yards to get him up to a total of 320 in a huge 34-13 win over Cleveland. Related: Top-selling NFL jerseys 2024: Who has the NFL’s best-selling jersey?

6. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (LW: 6)

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

C.J. Stroud’s stat line looks great, but he actually had several mistakes that complicated Houston’s win. Throwing an interception and losing a fumble are never positives, but he also had a crucial intentional grounding penalty late in the fourth quarter. If he wasn’t so great throughout the game, Stroud’s flaws would have been haunting. Instead, he finishes with 331 passing yards and a touchdown in an up-and-down performance. Related: 2024 NFL offense rankings

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 3)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mahomes still hasn’t had one of those magical games that reminds us why he’s the greatest quarterback in the NFL today. However, he did provide a nice glimpse of what makes him so special, with a well-timed 54-yard-arrow to rookie speedster Xavier Worthy. He didn’t have a 50-yard touchdown all of last season, but the reigning Super Bowl champion could be ready to strike deep with consistency from now on. Related: 5 Kansas City Chiefs WR targets after Rashee Rice injury

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (LW: 2)

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A week after passing for just 180 yards, Josh Allen had the lowest completion rate in his career, at a pathetic 30%. Allen’s nine completions did go for 131 yards and a touchdown, and he added 54 yards as a rusher, but this was easily his ugliest stat line of the season. Yet, Allen also fell victim to several dropped passes from his receivers. Maybe it’s time Buffalo makes an offer for Davante Adams that’s too good to refuse. Related: 2024 NFL Power Rankings: Evaluating all 32 teams

3. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 7)

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

We rarely see an NFL QB complete 80% of his passes, including four touchdowns and no turnovers, yet still lose a game. That’s what happened to Baker Mayfield in Week 5, going toe-to-toe with Kirk Cousins in primetime. Mayfield had an excellent game, yet it still wasn’t enough to keep the Buccaneers out of the loss column. Related: Top-selling NFL jerseys 2024

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 4)

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

How do you throw for 392 passing yards and five touchdowns yet find a way to lose? Meet the 2024 Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow was magnificent on Sunday, but he did throw a costly interception near the red zone when the Bengals were ahead by three points. Burrow deserved a better fate, but a botched field goal ultimately ended Cincinnati’s chances of avoiding a 1-4 start. Related: Highest-paid NFL players

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (LW: 1)

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images