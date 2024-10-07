Rumors circulate of New England Patriots starting Drake Maye in Week 6

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

First-year head coach Jerod Mayo’s New England Patriots fell to 1-4 after a 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. It’s the fourth consecutive loss for Jacoby Brissett, who has yet to reach 200 passing yards in a single game this season. Is it Drake Maye time yet?

New England Patriots ready to turn to Drake Maye?

The New England Patriots selected Drake Maye third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they were always expected to begin the year with veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett installed as the starter. Well, through five games, it’s safe to say Brissett isn’t putting the Patriots in a position to win.

While it’s fair to suggest the Patriots’ offensive line has room for growth, perhaps a more athletic quarterback could better navigate a crumbling pocket than the 32-year-old Brissett can. Yet, the Patriots have yet to press that button.

However, changes could be coming to the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart in Week 6.

According to ESPN’s Patriots insider Mike Reiss, he’s noticed a sizable shift in Jerod Mayo’s answers regarding New England’s QB situation. He feels the Patriots could be getting ready to pull the plug on Brissett and install Maye as the new starter.

“Opinion/analysis: Notable shift in Jerod Mayo’s answers regarding QB situation in his day-after-game video conference compared to past weeks. Mayo said last week the way the team won its only game was “unsustainable” and he seems to strongly be considering switch to Drake Maye.”

Patriots insider Mike Reiss on Drake Maye

ESPN’s Adam Schefter backed up his colleague’s report by indicating Maye could be making his first NFL start this week against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

It should be noted that Maye already made his NFL debut, completing 4-of-8 passes for 22 yards in the Patriots’ Week 3 24-3 loss to the Jets. But the rookie only got into the game during garbage time. If he starts on Sunday, it would be the first meaningful snaps of the first-round pick’s career.

