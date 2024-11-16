Cleveland Browns could turn to 2x Pro Bowl QB in 2025… or Daniel Jones

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, there are serious doubts about whether he’ll return to the Cleveland Browns in 2025, let alone resume his role as the starting quarterback. Watson has two more years left on his contract, with fully guaranteed cap hits of $72.9 million in each season. However, the Browns could erase additional future cap hits by ripping the band-aid off and cutting bait with Watson this offseason.

Considering how badly the Browns’ offense has performed when Watson was in the lineup, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if Cleveland seriously considers moving on from the franchise quarterback they once traded three first-round picks for. If it’s not Watson, who will be the Browns’ quarterback in 2025?

Related: New York Giants coaching candidates to replace Brian Daboll, including a future Hall of Famer

NFL insider suggests Geno Smith or Daniel Jones could QB Cleveland Browns in 2025

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

If it’s not Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns could turn to Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but the 2023 draft pick slipped to the fifth round for a reason. He’s not expected to suddenly develop into a potential franchise quarterback over the course of an offseason. Cleveland’s current quarterback, Jameis Winston, will be a free agent at season’s end, and depending on how he performs, the former No. 1 pick could land a starting job elsewhere.

While it’s far too early to buy too much into NFL rumors that won’t lead to anything for at least another three months, there’s already speculation on who the Browns should turn the keys of their offense over to in 2025.

According to The Athletic’s Zac Jackson, one potential replacement for the Browns to consider could be Seattle’s Geno Smith. If not the two-time Pro Bowler, perhaps the Browns will be forced to turn to a reclamation project like Daniel Jones.

“Geno Smith?

There are as many as 15 candidates who could start for the Browns next season. It won’t be Watson, but that’s only part of the story. Watson is under contract for two more seasons with salary-cap hits of $72.9 million each year that are fully guaranteed. There’s dead money beyond that, too, that could only be erased if the Browns cut Watson and accelerate the 2025 and ’26 cap hits.



Seattle would save $25 million by cutting Smith in early 2025, so maybe the Browns take on Smith as a bridge quarterback and potential lottery ticket. Winston doesn’t have a contract for next year, and second-year backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson is just a backup. If the Browns can’t draft a blue-chip prospect, look for a veteran bridge quarterback to lead the room. Cleveland is likely shopping in the Smith / Daniel Jones / Winston / Drew Lock aisle.” The Athletic’s Zac Jackson on Cleveland Browns QB in 2025

Turning to Geno Smith or Daniel Jones may not sound that exciting for a Browns franchise that believed they already had a QB who could take them to the promised land. Yet, considering the massive investment that went into bringing Watson to the Dawg Pound, the Browns aren’t exactly swimming with cap space or precious draft capital that could be parlayed into another blockbuster acquisition.

Related: 2024 NFL QB Rankings: See where Daniel Jones, Geno Smith and the Cleveland Browns QB ranks