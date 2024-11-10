New York Giants coaching candidates to replace Brian Daboll, including a future Hall of Famer

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Giants owner John Mara already stated, "We are not making any changes this season and I do not anticipate making any changes in the offseason either." Well, that was before the Giants lost to the Carolina Panthers, easily one of the NFL's worst teams over the past few seasons. Now that the Giants have fallen to 2-8, coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen's seats could be getting red-hot. Daboll has a 17-26-1 win-loss record with the Giants, plus a Wild Card win in 2022. But if and when the Giants decide to move on from Daboll, who should they hire? Here are five potential Giants head coaching candidates for 2025.

Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator

If the Giants want someone who can take advantage of their revamped front seven that entered Week 10 leading the NFL in sacks, they couldn't do much better than Brian Flores. He's helped overhaul a Vikings defense that ranked 28th in points allowed before he arrived and now ranks seventh. He's done so without an elite cornerback while confusing opponents with unique pre-snap disguises, leading to post-snap chaos.

Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans offensive coordinator

The Giants could enter the offseason hoping to hire the very best coaching candidate available. The truth is, they may not be the most desirable landing spot, meaning the Giants could have to settle for their second or third favorite candidate. Whether he's their in-house favorite or not, the Giants would be wise to interview Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. He was the mastermind behind C.J. Stroud's incredible rookie season, taking Houston from the third-worst scoring offense to one that ranked 13th the next year. While Houston only ranks 17th in scoring this season, they've also suffered several injuries to their pass-catchers. But Slowik is still a rising star in the coaching world.

Mike Vrabel

If the Giants want to do what they didn't do last time, and hire someone with previous head-coaching experience, why not revisit Mike Vrabel? Hiring the former NFL Coach of the Year gets his teams to play with physicality, almost like Dan Campbell's Lions. With a career 54-45 record, Vrabel would be a solid hire in New York.

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

Viewed as one of, if not the brightest, offensive minds who's not currently a head coach, Ben Johnson would be the dream hire if the Giants want to focus on fixing their offense. He's helped Jared Goff not only get his career back on track but the former No. 1 overall pick is playing the best football of his life. Could he do the same with Daniel Jones or whoever the GIants' starting quarterback is in 2025?

Bill Belichick

