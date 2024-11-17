NFL insider speculates on Deebo Samuel ditching San Francisco 49ers for division rival

In 2021, Deebo Samuel was a monster, racking up 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdowns while averaging an NFL-high 18.2 yards per reception. In doing so, he earned the first trip to the Pro Bowl plus first-team All-Pro honors. He hasn’t accomplished either feat since.
Meanwhile, Samuel continues to get more expensive, along with the rest of the 49ers’ roster. He only has a cap hit of $12.2 million in 2024, but that number balloons to $28.2M in 2025. Plus, the 49ers may prioritize a contract extension for Brock Purdy this offseason, being that he’s set to enter the 2025 season in the final year of his contract.
In other words, those trade rumors regarding Samuel may heat up again this offseason, only this time, the smoke could lead to fire. It could even involve Samuel heading to a division rival.
Could Seattle Seahawks be plotting a move for Deebo Samuel?
Suddenly, out of nowhere, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Seattle Seahawks were plotting a trade up for Deebo Samuel in the 2019 NFL Draft. Yet, the trade broke down when the pick they wanted to acquire to select Samuel was traded to another team.
Thus, they traded down again, only to later end up with DK Samuel with the 64th pick instead. Yet, as Schefter tells it, the Seahawks wanted to land both Samuel and Metcalf, forming a powerful receiver duo with two playmakers who are extremely hard to tackle.
While all this happened six years ago, Schefter’s report prompted another NFL insider to take the news one step further. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes the report, along with previous Metcalf trade rumors, could indicate that the Seahawks are still trying to find a way to add Samuel to their roster, and it could happen this offseason.
As the Seahawks try to overcome their fellow NFC West rivals, adding one of their best players could be a good way to help close the talent gap. Yet, the 49ers would never trade Samuel to a division rival. So, would they really release their Pro Bowl receiver without getting anything in return? That seems hard to fathom too.
