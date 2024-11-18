Brian Daboll ‘coaching for his job’ with New York Giants

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Back in October, New York Giants owner John Mara said he didn’t anticipate making any general manager or head coaching changes after the 2024 season. That’s when Brian Daboll’s Giants were still 2-5. They’ve since lost three more in a row, including one to the Carolina Panthers, who have widely perceived as one of the NFL’s worst teams for the past two years.

Yet, now the Giants are 2-8. They’ve just benched former No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones for a former undrafted quarterback who’s in his second season. With matchups against the Buccaneers, Cowboys, Saints, Ravens, Falcons, Colts, and Eagles left, it’s hard to see more than one or two more wins on the Giants’ schedule.

Coach Daboll heads into Week 12 with a 39.8% win-loss record, boasting the NFL’s worst scoring offense, despite being touted as a bright offensive mind. Clearly, his track record has taken a hit in New York, and now it could cost him his job.

New York Giants may be preparing to fire Brian Daboll

Brian Daboll’s tenure with the New York Giants got off to a hot start, with him winning Coach of the Year after a 9-7-1 season ended in the Divisional Round following the franchise’s first playoff win since 2011. But he’s since gone 6-11 and now 2-8. To no surprise, Coach Daboll’s seat is heating up.

According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, there’s now a “growing sense” that Daboll is “coaching for his job” over the final seven weeks of the season. This is reportedly one of the reasons why he opted to go with Tommy DeVito in the starting lineup over the veteran Drew Lock.

“The relationship between Daniel Jones and the Giants has been described as “a bit awkward,” multiple sources say, especially with the organization publicly exploring other QB options, including during Hard Knocks this past offseason.



“It was like flirting with someone new while your date is still at the table,” one source said.” Jordan Schultz on Brian Daboll’s job security

The Giants’ pursuit of a different franchise quarterback was widely publicized, thanks to their appearance on HBO’s Hard Knocks, which provided for great television, but clearly led to some locker room tension.

Unless DeVito and the Giants can somehow lead an incredible second-half surge, it appears like Daboll’s time with the G-Men could be coming to an end in the near future.

