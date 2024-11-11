NFL coach doubts Jayden Daniels’ future success with Washington Commanders

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Just as C.J. Stroud did last season, Jayden Daniels has drastically improved the Washington Commanders’ chances of reaching the playoffs as a rookie. While the former Heisman Winner was touted as a potential superstar, no one expected him to be a legitimate MVP candidate heading into the Week 11 NFL schedule.

Yet, here we are, with the Commanders currently in position to snag a playoff spot thanks to a 7-3 start, with Daniels being tied for having the sixth-best NFL MVP odds. He’s done so while racking up nine passing touchdowns, four more rushing scores, and just two interceptions. He’s also tied for having the NFL’s eighth-best completion rate despite being just 24 years old.

What Daniels is accomplishing is incredible, but some aren’t sold that the No. 2 overall pick’s early success will lead to long-term rewards for the Commanders.

Is Jayden Daniels’ Washington Commanders success sustainable?

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

As impressive as Jayden Daniels’ rookie season with the Washington Commanders has been, some around the NFL witnessed a slight shift during their Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, who are known for their physicality under John Harbaugh.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando even went so far as to suggest other teams may try copying the Ravens’ hard-hitting gameplan against Washington’s QB, and it’s worth noting that Daniels did suffer an injury to his ribs the next week against Carolina.

Now, one anonymous coach questions how well Daniels will be able to maintain his durability over his Commanders tenure.

“We will see if it is sustainable over multiple years.” Anonymous NFL coach to The Athletic on Jayden Daniels

It’s also worth pointing out that Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury dialed up 24 designed rushes in Washington’s first five games with Daniels at QB, but only 11 in his past five. Daniels has also cut his scrambles in half, so it’s possible he’s either still wincing from his rib injury or is already altering his play style to avoid more missed time.

Perhaps that’s a sign of maturity, or maybe it’s a sign that Washington is concerned about their young superstar. Either way, some feel it’s a situation that deserves more attention.

