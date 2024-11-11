Top 2024 NFL MVP candidates entering Week 11 include Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

It’s a bit too early to begin taking the NFL MVP race seriously, but for those enjoying another special season from Lamar Jackson, we can’t help but check the NFL MVP odds after each game. Yet, with eight more weeks to play, several others could still become MVP frontrunners in 2024-25. Below, we examine the best NFL MVP candidates after Week 10.

8. C.J. Stroud

Despite a few fluke games, C.J. Stroud is back to doing what he does best: avoiding turnovers while staying aggressive, connecting on big plays, and scoring touchdowns. The Texans are back on pace to win the AFC South, and Stroud having 12 touchdowns, to go with six interceptions is a big reason why.

7. Kyler Murray

Two years ago, Kyler Murray was rehabbing a torn ACL. Today, he's an MVP candidate. The former No. 1 overall pick has always had a talented arm plus elite athleticism, only now he has a pair of dangerous pass-catchers in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride. Yet, Murray deserves credit for having 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions while leading the Cardinals to the top of the NFC West.

6. Jalen Hurts

The Tush Push is back, and Jalen Hurts is up to ten rushing touchdowns this season. Yet, he's also had a resurgence as a passer, with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions while leading the Eagles to a first-place standing in the NFC East. He has a lot of ground to make up, but Hurts is back in the MVP conversation.

5. Jared Goff

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions looked like they couldn't fail until running into the Houston Texans in Week 10. Goff may have stumbled a bit, throwing three first-half interceptions, but he's otherwise had a strong season. Can he remain an MVP candidate? Time will tell, but he'll have to bounce back from Sunday's effort because suddenly, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions isn't enough to stand out among the pack.

4. Jayden Daniels

Only one rookie has ever won NFL MVP, but it's been 67 years since Jim Brown accomplished the feat. Jayden Daniels has an outside chance to do what no other rookie quarterback has ever done, thanks to completely transforming the Commanders' offense. He's thrown just two interceptions all season yet has 13 touchdowns plus a sparkly 68.7% completion rate. Daniels missed a game due to injury, but he's still a viable MVP candidate.

3. Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is having arguably the worst season of his career. But the Chiefs are still undefeated, which means he's still in the running as a top MVP frontrunner. Mahomes is just five interceptions away from tying his career-high, yet 30 passing touchdowns away from a new personal, which just shows how off he's been compared to the Super Bowl winner's usual standard.

2. Josh Allen

Many expected Josh Allen to struggle after Stefon Diggs was shipped out of town. Instead, he's flourished. While passing four interceptions across the past three games has slowed his momentum, Allen still has 21 touchdowns on the season, while putting the Bills in firm position to have a top seed in the AFC Playoffs.

1. Lamar Jackson

