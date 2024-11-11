NFL Week 10: Biggest winners and losers include the red-hot Pittsburgh Steelers and ice-cold Chicago Bears

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

With 11 games on the NFL Week 10 schedule before Sunday Night Football kicked off, there was plenty of action to take in. Viewers saw six one-possession games in the early window plus crazy finishes in Kansas City and Washington. But who were the biggest winners and losers from Sunday’s slate?

Winner: Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers running back

Three days after signing a four-year, $33.2 million contract extension, Chuba Hubbard had the best game of his NFL career. The Panthers rode Hubbard's 28 carries for 153 rushing yards and a touchdown. It was the seventh-highest rushing yards in a single game from all running backs this season, making Carolina's investment into the 25-year-old look like a bargain.

Loser: New York Giants

Brian Daboll and the New York Giants can't afford to lose to the Carolina Panthers, who have been considered an NFL laughingstock over the past few seasons. But this just shows how bad the Giants have been this season after moving on from Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney, and instead prioritizing mediocre offensive linemen. It's time to tear this thing down and start over again.

Winner: Kansas City Chiefs

Just when it appeared like the Kansas City Chiefs would lose, Mike Danna blocks a last-second field goal attempt to remain undefeated. The Broncos deserve credit for being in position to win, but getting too complacent by winding down the clock came back to bite. Kansas City escaped this week, but they'll be tested again in Buffalo on Sunday.

Winner: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the biggest win of Sunday's action-packed Week 10 schedule, taking down a Washington Commanders team that had won seven of their past eight games. Mike Tomlin's decision to turn back to Russell Wilson continues to pay off, with the Super Bowl-winning QB leading a 3-0 record, while putting the Steelers in sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Loser: Chicago Bears

Luke Getsy's gameplan got blown up by a Patriots defense that recorded nine sacks, despite having just 16 all season. Caleb Williams had 120 passing yards, but after losing 51 on sacks, he only accounted for 69 yards through the air, on 39 dropbacks. Somehow the Bears got dominated by one of the worst teams in the NFL, which isn't a good look for Matt Eberflus.

Winner: Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots head coach

In Week 7, when the Chicago Bears were 4-2 and the New England Patriots were 1-6, no one would have guessed that Jerod Mayo's team could dominate their opponent from the Windy City. But Coach Mayo pressed all the right buttons, holding the Bears to a season-low 142 yards and three points. Chicago didn't have any answers for the pressure the Patriots kept dialing up, leading to a season-high nine sacks.

Loser: Dallas Cowboys

The first start without Dak Prescott couldn't have gone worse for the Dallas Cowboys. It's bad enough to lose to a division rival, but getting embarrassed? Never a good look. The Cowboys tried two quarterbacks, but neither Cooper Rush nor Trey Lance could find any success. But the defense also allowed more than 30 points for the fourth time this season.

Winner: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals quarterback

Kyler Murray had one of his best games yet, completing 91.7% of his passes while averaging 11.1 YPA in a 25-point win over the Jets. Murray had one touchdown through the air and another two on the ground in a dominant performance to show why the Cardinals should be taken seriously as playoff contenders this season.

Loser: New York Jets

Stick a fork in the New York Jets. The Cardinals are playing well, but a contending team could have at least made things competitive. Yet, Aaron Rodgers' crew showed they're much closer to rebuilding than competing for a Super Bowl by getting blown out 31-6 while getting outgained 406 yards to 207. This was their most embarrassing lost of the season.

Winner: Philadelphia Eagles

