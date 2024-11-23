Washington Commanders raising ticket prices in 2025 while citing Jayden Daniels’ stardom

For the first time since 2016, the Washington Commanders are on track to have a winning record. For the first time since 2012, the Commanders have a franchise quarterback. There’s an obvious correlation here, but an organizational overhaul with Josh Harris taking over as the team owner, Adam Peters as GM, and Dan Quinn as head coach, have drastically shifted Washington’s future optics.
The Commanders come into the Week 12 NFL schedule with the fourth-highest scoring offense, but as exciting as Washington’s football team has been, now fans will have to pay more to watch them in person.
Related: 2024 NFL QB Rankings: Where does Jayden Daniel land?
Washington Commanders’ season-tickets see biggest price increase in over a decade
According to The Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala, the Washington Commanders are raising season-ticket prices by roughly 11% in 2025. It’s the largest Commanders ticket price increase in over a decade.
Washington’s season-ticket holders were first informed of the price hike on Friday, when they were given a deadline of January 10th to renew their packages for next season. Those wishing to opt-out of the auto renewal must do so by December 22nd.
In total, the average Commanders season-ticket holder will see their monthly plan increase by about $15.58. Over half of Commanders season-ticket holders will have prices go up by 13% or less. Roughly 30% will have an increase of 5% or less. An estimated 33% of season-ticket holders will see a price hike of up to 8%.
Commanders fans are witnessing their most exciting season since selecting Robert Griffin III second overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. The future looks as bright as ever in Washington, and now the organization is set to capitalize on their success.
Related: 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Who should the Commanders draft?