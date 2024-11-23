Washington Commanders raising ticket prices in 2025 while citing Jayden Daniels’ stardom

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

For the first time since 2016, the Washington Commanders are on track to have a winning record. For the first time since 2012, the Commanders have a franchise quarterback. There’s an obvious correlation here, but an organizational overhaul with Josh Harris taking over as the team owner, Adam Peters as GM, and Dan Quinn as head coach, have drastically shifted Washington’s future optics.

The Commanders come into the Week 12 NFL schedule with the fourth-highest scoring offense, but as exciting as Washington’s football team has been, now fans will have to pay more to watch them in person.

Washington Commanders’ season-tickets see biggest price increase in over a decade

According to The Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala, the Washington Commanders are raising season-ticket prices by roughly 11% in 2025. It’s the largest Commanders ticket price increase in over a decade.

Washington’s season-ticket holders were first informed of the price hike on Friday, when they were given a deadline of January 10th to renew their packages for next season. Those wishing to opt-out of the auto renewal must do so by December 22nd.

In total, the average Commanders season-ticket holder will see their monthly plan increase by about $15.58. Over half of Commanders season-ticket holders will have prices go up by 13% or less. Roughly 30% will have an increase of 5% or less. An estimated 33% of season-ticket holders will see a price hike of up to 8%.

“There’s a myriad of things that go into the renewal pricing. We work closely with the league on a lot of this, we look across other teams and what they’re doing. We look at our market in the DMV and see what’s going on there. But ultimately, the biggest driver is the demand and the team performance.



With Jayden Daniels and such an exciting start and the team performance and where we are, and not only this year, but the expectation with the future behind our football operations team and ownership — this was the price point that made sense.” Washington Commanders senior V.P. of Sales & Service Andrew Sidney on price increase

Commanders fans are witnessing their most exciting season since selecting Robert Griffin III second overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. The future looks as bright as ever in Washington, and now the organization is set to capitalize on their success.

