Cincinnati Bengals coaching candidates to replace Zac Taylor in 2025, including Joe Burrow ties

The Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2024 NFL season viewing it as an all-in year with Tee Higgins and potentially Trey Hendrickson in their last seasons with the team. With Cincinnati falling well short of expectations under Zac Taylor, it’s time to start evaluating Bengals coaching candidates for 2025.

We’re not guaranteed by any means to see a Bengals coaching search. This is the same franchise that kept Mike Brown around as head coach for 16 years, despite the fact that he didn’t record a winning season in 10 of those campaigns and he never won a playoff game. However, expectations are being raised thanks to quarterback Joe Burrow and a head-coaching change might offer the best path toward improvement.

Zac Taylor coaching record: 41-51-1 record with the Cincinnati Bengals

Let’s dive into our Bengals coaching candidates to replace Taylor next season.

Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator

Ben Johnson is often talked about as one of the best head-coaching candidates available in 2025, but Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn might be equally as good of a head coach. While Glenn isn’t as renowned for his Xs and Os work as Johnson, he’s even more well-known for his leadership and teaching style.

If Cincinnati is looking for the next Dan Campbell, Glenn could be the guy. After all, he’s worked with Campbell both in Detroit (2021-’24) and New Orleans (2016-’20). Not only is Glenn an outstanding leader who quickly earns the respect of the locker room, but he’s also overseen one of the best defenses in football even with Aidan Hutchinson out for the year. Plus, Glenn’s years spent with the Lions and Saints would give him the insight and relationships to find a quality offensive coordinator and play-caller to work with Burrow.

Jesse Minter, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator

The biggest reason Cincinnati fell short in games this season and missed the playoffs is because of the defense. That’s why our first priority with Bengals coaching candidates are defensive-minded head coaches with plenty of experience and a background in helping young players develop.

Los Angeles Chargers defense (2023): 5.5 yards per play (26th), 36% opponents’ scoring rate (18th), 96.4 average QB rating allowed (27th), 113.2 rush ypg (18th), 0.019 EPA per Play (24th)

Los Angeles Chargers defense (2024): 5.2 yards per play (10th), 25% opponents’ scoring rate (1st), 82.7 average QB rating allowed (7th), 110.5 rush ypg (10th), -0.101 EPA per Play (4th)

Jesse Minter served as the Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator for two seasons, overseeing one of the best defenses in college football and winning a national championship with great game plans to stop top quarterbacks. Jim Harbaugh brought him with him to the Los Angeles Chargers and Minter’s single-year turnaround is one of the most impressive things by a coordinator in the NFL over the last three seasons.

Minter, 42 years old in May, already had NFL experience (Baltimore Ravens, 2017-2020) before joining Los Angeles. He’s proven his schemes work at every level and he helped young defensive backs develop both at Michigan and in Baltimore. He’s the right fit to work with this young Bengals’ secondary and get this team turned around. Plus, like Harbaugh, he’d be taking a head-coaching job with a team that has a top QB.

Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

If there’s going to be a Bengals coaching search, it’s a safe bet that Cincinnati will allow quarterback Joe Burrow to be part of the process. He’s earned the right to have input and his opinion could prove even more valuable for one of our favorite Bengals coaching candidates, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Buffalo Bills offense (2024): 5.7 yards per play (10th), 49.1% scoring rate (3rd), 28.9 PPG (5th), 63.8% red-zone touchdown rate (6th), 34.0 yards per drive (10th), 2.76 points per drive (4th)

For one thing, Brady was with the LSU Tigers as passing game coordinator during Burrow’s 2019 Heisman Trophy season. He’s since learned from his mistakes as a first-time offensive coordinator (Carolina Panthers 2020-’21) and since turned those lessons into outstanding success with the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen. While the offensive concepts might be slightly different, Brady already has a relationship with Burrow and pairing the two together could drive the Bengals’ offense to greater success. Plus, he could poach someone from Sean McDermott’s staff to become the Bengals defensive coordinator.

Liam Coen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator

If Cincinnati wants to target an offensive-minded head coach with a strong track record and a bright future, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen is a name to watch. He replaced Dave Canales, who turned his stint as the Bucs’ OC into a head-coaching job with the Carolina Panthers, Now, Coen’s offense is outperforming what Canales did.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense (2023): 5.1 yards per play (20th), 20.5 PPG (20th), 41.5% third-down conversion rate (10th), 0.008 EPA per Play (12th)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense (2024): 5.8 yards per play (8th), 27.9 PPG (5th), 50% third-down conversion rate (2nd), 0.095 EA per Play (9th)

What’s especially impressive regarding Coen’s success this year is that both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have missed multiple games. Even with those two out, Tampa Bay is maintaining a top-10 offense and Coen has completely transformed the Buccaneers’ ground game. While we think a defensive-minded coach might be the thing Cincinnati needs, Coen would be an excellent hire.