Week 13 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TEs this week

The 2024 NFL season is headed into the final stretch with Thanksgiving taking us into a critical point for both NFL teams and fantasy managers. Ahead of a slate with games on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday, our Week 13 fantasy rankings will take you through the best fantasy players this week.
Week 13 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings.
Week 13 fantasy QB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Jalen Hurts
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|3
|Josh Allen
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|4
|Joe Burrow
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|5
|Baker Mayfield
|@ Carolina Panthers
|6
|Jayden Daniels
|vs Tennessee Titans
|7
|Justin Herbert
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|8
|Tua Tagovailoa
|@ Green Bay Packers
|9
|C.J. Stroud
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|10
|Patrick Mahomes
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|11
|Anthony Richardson
|@ New England Patriots
|12
|Jared Goff
|vs Chicago Bears
|13
|Jordan Love
|vs Miami Dolphins
|14
|Geno Smith
|@ New York Jets
|15
|Matthew Stafford
|@ New Orleans Saints
|16
|Bo Nix
|vs Cleveland Browns
|17
|Russell Wilson
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|18
|Kirk Cousins
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|19
|Drake Maye
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|20
|Sam Darnold
|vs Arizona Cardinals
Check back on Monday afternoon for our updated Week 13 fantasy QB rankings, with analysis of NFL stats and matchups for the best fantasy quarterbacks this week.
Week 13 fantasy RB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|vs Chicago Bears
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|3
|Joe Mixon
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|De’Von Achane
|@ Green Bay Packers
|5
|Bijan Robinson
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|6
|Jonathan Taylor
|@ New England Patriots
|7
|Kyren Williams
|@ New Orleans Saints
|8
|Derrick Henry
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|9
|Breece Hall
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|10
|Christian McCaffrey
|@ Buffalo Bills
|11
|Kenneth Walker III
|@ New York Jets
|12
|Alvin Kamara
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|13
|David Montgomery
|vs Chicago Bears
|14
|Tyrone Tracy Jr
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|15
|Josh Jacobs
|vs Miami Dolphins
|16
|Isiah Pacheco
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|17
|James Cook
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|18
|James Conner
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|19
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|20
|Aaron Jones
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|21
|Bucky Irving
|@ Carolina Panthers
|22
|Brian Robinson Jr
|vs Tennessee Titans
|23
|J.K. Dobbins
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|24
|D’Andre Swift
|@ Detroit Lions
|25
|Chuba Hubbard
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|26
|Tony Pollard
|@ Washington Commanders
|27
|Jaylen Warren
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|28
|Rico Dowdle
|vs New York Giants
|29
|Nick Chubb
|@ Denver Broncos
|30
|Najee Harris
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
Check back on Tuesday afternoon for our updated Week 13 fantasy RB rankings, with an analysis of NFL stats and matchups for the best fantasy running backs this week.
Week 13 fantasy WR rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|A.J. Brown
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|2
|Nico Collins
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|Ja’Marr Chase
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|vs Chicago Bears
|6
|Tyreek Hill
|@ Green Bay Packers
|7
|Puka Nacua
|@ New Orleans Saints
|8
|Mike Evans
|@ Carolina Panthers
|9
|Drake London
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|10
|DK Metcalf
|vs New York Jets
|11
|Cooper Kupp
|@ New Orleans Saints
|12
|Malik Nabers
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|13
|George Pickens
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|14
|Garrett Wilson
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|15
|CeeDee Lamb
|vs New York Giants
|16
|Terry McLaurin
|vs Tennessee Titans
|17
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|18
|Deebo Samuel
|@ Buffalo Bills
|19
|Khalil Shakir
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|20
|Jayden Reed
|vs Miami Dolphins
|21
|Zay Flowers
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|22
|Ladd McConkey
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|23
|DeAndre Hopkins
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|24
|DeVonta Smith
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|25
|Jameson Williams
|vs Chicago Bears
|26
|Courtland Sutton
|vs Cleveland Browns
|27
|Amari Cooper
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|28
|Davante Adams
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|29
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|@ New York Jets
|30
|Jauan Jennings
|@ Buffalo Bills
Week 13 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Brock Bowers
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|2
|George Kittle
|@ Buffalo Bills
|3
|Travis Kelce
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|4
|Trey McBride
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|5
|David Njoku
|@ Denver Broncos
|6
|Cade Otton
|@ Carolina Panthers
|7
|T.J. Hockenson
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|8
|Hunter Henry
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|9
|Dallas Goedert
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|10
|Kyle Pitts
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|11
|Sam LaPorta
|vs Chicago Bears
|12
|Mark Andrews
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|13
|Evan Engram
|vs Houston Texans
|14
|Taysom Hill
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|15
|Dalton Kincaid
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|16
|Tucker Kraft
|@ Miami Dolphins
|17
|Jonnu Smith
|vs Green Bay Packers
|18
|Jake Ferguson
|vs New York Giants
|19
|Cole Kmet
|@ Detroit Lions
|19
|Zach Ertz
|vs Tennessee Titans
|20
|Pat Freiermuth
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
Check back on Monday afternoon for our updated Week 13 fantasy TE rankings, with analysis of NFL stats and matchups for the best fantasy tight ends this week.