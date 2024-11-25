fbpx

Week 13 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TEs this week

Updated:
Follow Us
Week 13 fantasy rankings
Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is headed into the final stretch with Thanksgiving taking us into a critical point for both NFL teams and fantasy managers. Ahead of a slate with games on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday, our Week 13 fantasy rankings will take you through the best fantasy players this week.

Week 13 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings.

Week 13 fantasy QB rankings

Week 13 fantasy rankings
Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1Jalen Hurts@ Baltimore Ravens
2Lamar Jacksonvs Philadelphia Eagles
3Josh Allenvs San Francisco 49ers
4Joe Burrowvs Pittsburgh Steelers
5Baker Mayfield@ Carolina Panthers
6Jayden Danielsvs Tennessee Titans
7Justin Herbert@ Atlanta Falcons
8Tua Tagovailoa@ Green Bay Packers
9C.J. Stroud@ Jacksonville Jaguars
10Patrick Mahomesvs Las Vegas Raiders
11Anthony Richardson@ New England Patriots
12Jared Goffvs Chicago Bears
13Jordan Lovevs Miami Dolphins
14Geno Smith@ New York Jets
15Matthew Stafford@ New Orleans Saints
16Bo Nixvs Cleveland Browns
17Russell Wilson@ Cincinnati Bengals
18Kirk Cousinsvs Los Angeles Chargers
19Drake Mayevs Indianapolis Colts
20Sam Darnoldvs Arizona Cardinals

Check back on Monday afternoon for our updated Week 13 fantasy QB rankings, with analysis of NFL stats and matchups for the best fantasy quarterbacks this week.

Week 13 fantasy RB rankings

Week 13 fantasy rankings
Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1Jahmyr Gibbsvs Chicago Bears
2Saquon Barkley@ Baltimore Ravens
3Joe Mixon@ Jacksonville Jaguars
4De’Von Achane@ Green Bay Packers
5Bijan Robinsonvs Los Angeles Chargers
6Jonathan Taylor@ New England Patriots
7Kyren Williams@ New Orleans Saints
8Derrick Henryvs Philadelphia Eagles
9Breece Hallvs Seattle Seahawks
10Christian McCaffrey@ Buffalo Bills
11Kenneth Walker III@ New York Jets
12Alvin Kamaravs Los Angeles Rams
13David Montgomeryvs Chicago Bears
14Tyrone Tracy Jr@ Dallas Cowboys
15Josh Jacobsvs Miami Dolphins
16Isiah Pachecovs Las Vegas Raiders
17James Cookvs San Francisco 49ers
18James Conner@ Minnesota Vikings
19Rhamondre Stevensonvs Indianapolis Colts
20Aaron Jonesvs Arizona Cardinals
21Bucky Irving@ Carolina Panthers
22Brian Robinson Jrvs Tennessee Titans
23J.K. Dobbins@ Atlanta Falcons
24D’Andre Swift@ Detroit Lions
25Chuba Hubbardvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26Tony Pollard@ Washington Commanders
27Jaylen Warren@ Cincinnati Bengals
28Rico Dowdlevs New York Giants
29Nick Chubb@ Denver Broncos
30Najee Harris@ Cincinnati Bengals

Check back on Tuesday afternoon for our updated Week 13 fantasy RB rankings, with an analysis of NFL stats and matchups for the best fantasy running backs this week.

Week 13 fantasy WR rankings

Week 13 fantasy rankings
Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1A.J. Brown@ Baltimore Ravens
2Nico Collins@ Jacksonville Jaguars
3Ja’Marr Chasevs Pittsburgh Steelers
4Justin Jeffersonvs Arizona Cardinals
5Amon-Ra St. Brownvs Chicago Bears
6Tyreek Hill@ Green Bay Packers
7Puka Nacua@ New Orleans Saints
8Mike Evans@ Carolina Panthers
9Drake Londonvs Los Angeles Chargers
10DK Metcalfvs New York Jets
11Cooper Kupp@ New Orleans Saints
12Malik Nabers@ Dallas Cowboys
13George Pickens@ Cincinnati Bengals
14Garrett Wilsonvs Seattle Seahawks
15CeeDee Lambvs New York Giants
16Terry McLaurinvs Tennessee Titans
17Marvin Harrison Jrvs Minnesota Vikings
18Deebo Samuel@ Buffalo Bills
19Khalil Shakirvs San Francisco 49ers
20Jayden Reedvs Miami Dolphins
21Zay Flowersvs Philadelphia Eagles
22Ladd McConkey@ Atlanta Falcons
23DeAndre Hopkinsvs Las Vegas Raiders
24DeVonta Smith@ Baltimore Ravens
25Jameson Williamsvs Chicago Bears
26Courtland Suttonvs Cleveland Browns
27Amari Coopervs San Francisco 49ers
28Davante Adamsvs Seattle Seahawks
29Jaxon Smith-Njigba@ New York Jets
30Jauan Jennings@ Buffalo Bills

Week 13 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

Week 13 fantasy rankings
Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1Brock Bowers@ Kansas City Chiefs
2George Kittle@ Buffalo Bills
3Travis Kelcevs Las Vegas Raiders
4Trey McBride@ Minnesota Vikings
5David Njoku@ Denver Broncos
6Cade Otton@ Carolina Panthers
7T.J. Hockensonvs Arizona Cardinals
8Hunter Henryvs Indianapolis Colts
9Dallas Goedert@ Baltimore Ravens
10Kyle Pittsvs Los Angeles Chargers
11Sam LaPortavs Chicago Bears
12Mark Andrewsvs Philadelphia Eagles
13Evan Engramvs Houston Texans
14Taysom Hillvs Los Angeles Rams
15Dalton Kincaidvs San Francisco 49ers
16Tucker Kraft@ Miami Dolphins
17Jonnu Smithvs Green Bay Packers
18Jake Fergusonvs New York Giants
19Cole Kmet@ Detroit Lions
19Zach Ertzvs Tennessee Titans
20Pat Freiermuth@ Cincinnati Bengals

Check back on Monday afternoon for our updated Week 13 fantasy TE rankings, with analysis of NFL stats and matchups for the best fantasy tight ends this week.

Additional Week 13 fantasy rankings

Heisman Watch 2024: Travis Hunter vs Ashton Jeanty in Heisman Trophy race, latest Heisman odds
Also Read:
Heisman Watch 2024: Travis Hunter moves up Heisman Trophy race, latest Heisman odds

Mentioned in this article:

More About: