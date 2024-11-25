Week 13 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TEs this week

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is headed into the final stretch with Thanksgiving taking us into a critical point for both NFL teams and fantasy managers. Ahead of a slate with games on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday, our Week 13 fantasy rankings will take you through the best fantasy players this week.

Week 13 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings.

Week 13 fantasy QB rankings

Rank Player Opponent 1 Jalen Hurts @ Baltimore Ravens 2 Lamar Jackson vs Philadelphia Eagles 3 Josh Allen vs San Francisco 49ers 4 Joe Burrow vs Pittsburgh Steelers 5 Baker Mayfield @ Carolina Panthers 6 Jayden Daniels vs Tennessee Titans 7 Justin Herbert @ Atlanta Falcons 8 Tua Tagovailoa @ Green Bay Packers 9 C.J. Stroud @ Jacksonville Jaguars 10 Patrick Mahomes vs Las Vegas Raiders 11 Anthony Richardson @ New England Patriots 12 Jared Goff vs Chicago Bears 13 Jordan Love vs Miami Dolphins 14 Geno Smith @ New York Jets 15 Matthew Stafford @ New Orleans Saints 16 Bo Nix vs Cleveland Browns 17 Russell Wilson @ Cincinnati Bengals 18 Kirk Cousins vs Los Angeles Chargers 19 Drake Maye vs Indianapolis Colts 20 Sam Darnold vs Arizona Cardinals

Check back on Monday afternoon for our updated Week 13 fantasy QB rankings, with analysis of NFL stats and matchups for the best fantasy quarterbacks this week.

Week 13 fantasy RB rankings

Rank Player Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs vs Chicago Bears 2 Saquon Barkley @ Baltimore Ravens 3 Joe Mixon @ Jacksonville Jaguars 4 De’Von Achane @ Green Bay Packers 5 Bijan Robinson vs Los Angeles Chargers 6 Jonathan Taylor @ New England Patriots 7 Kyren Williams @ New Orleans Saints 8 Derrick Henry vs Philadelphia Eagles 9 Breece Hall vs Seattle Seahawks 10 Christian McCaffrey @ Buffalo Bills 11 Kenneth Walker III @ New York Jets 12 Alvin Kamara vs Los Angeles Rams 13 David Montgomery vs Chicago Bears 14 Tyrone Tracy Jr @ Dallas Cowboys 15 Josh Jacobs vs Miami Dolphins 16 Isiah Pacheco vs Las Vegas Raiders 17 James Cook vs San Francisco 49ers 18 James Conner @ Minnesota Vikings 19 Rhamondre Stevenson vs Indianapolis Colts 20 Aaron Jones vs Arizona Cardinals 21 Bucky Irving @ Carolina Panthers 22 Brian Robinson Jr vs Tennessee Titans 23 J.K. Dobbins @ Atlanta Falcons 24 D’Andre Swift @ Detroit Lions 25 Chuba Hubbard vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26 Tony Pollard @ Washington Commanders 27 Jaylen Warren @ Cincinnati Bengals 28 Rico Dowdle vs New York Giants 29 Nick Chubb @ Denver Broncos 30 Najee Harris @ Cincinnati Bengals

Check back on Tuesday afternoon for our updated Week 13 fantasy RB rankings, with an analysis of NFL stats and matchups for the best fantasy running backs this week.

Week 13 fantasy WR rankings

Rank Player Opponent 1 A.J. Brown @ Baltimore Ravens 2 Nico Collins @ Jacksonville Jaguars 3 Ja’Marr Chase vs Pittsburgh Steelers 4 Justin Jefferson vs Arizona Cardinals 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Chicago Bears 6 Tyreek Hill @ Green Bay Packers 7 Puka Nacua @ New Orleans Saints 8 Mike Evans @ Carolina Panthers 9 Drake London vs Los Angeles Chargers 10 DK Metcalf vs New York Jets 11 Cooper Kupp @ New Orleans Saints 12 Malik Nabers @ Dallas Cowboys 13 George Pickens @ Cincinnati Bengals 14 Garrett Wilson vs Seattle Seahawks 15 CeeDee Lamb vs New York Giants 16 Terry McLaurin vs Tennessee Titans 17 Marvin Harrison Jr vs Minnesota Vikings 18 Deebo Samuel @ Buffalo Bills 19 Khalil Shakir vs San Francisco 49ers 20 Jayden Reed vs Miami Dolphins 21 Zay Flowers vs Philadelphia Eagles 22 Ladd McConkey @ Atlanta Falcons 23 DeAndre Hopkins vs Las Vegas Raiders 24 DeVonta Smith @ Baltimore Ravens 25 Jameson Williams vs Chicago Bears 26 Courtland Sutton vs Cleveland Browns 27 Amari Cooper vs San Francisco 49ers 28 Davante Adams vs Seattle Seahawks 29 Jaxon Smith-Njigba @ New York Jets 30 Jauan Jennings @ Buffalo Bills

Week 13 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

Rank Player Opponent 1 Brock Bowers @ Kansas City Chiefs 2 George Kittle @ Buffalo Bills 3 Travis Kelce vs Las Vegas Raiders 4 Trey McBride @ Minnesota Vikings 5 David Njoku @ Denver Broncos 6 Cade Otton @ Carolina Panthers 7 T.J. Hockenson vs Arizona Cardinals 8 Hunter Henry vs Indianapolis Colts 9 Dallas Goedert @ Baltimore Ravens 10 Kyle Pitts vs Los Angeles Chargers 11 Sam LaPorta vs Chicago Bears 12 Mark Andrews vs Philadelphia Eagles 13 Evan Engram vs Houston Texans 14 Taysom Hill vs Los Angeles Rams 15 Dalton Kincaid vs San Francisco 49ers 16 Tucker Kraft @ Miami Dolphins 17 Jonnu Smith vs Green Bay Packers 18 Jake Ferguson vs New York Giants 19 Cole Kmet @ Detroit Lions 19 Zach Ertz vs Tennessee Titans 20 Pat Freiermuth @ Cincinnati Bengals

Check back on Monday afternoon for our updated Week 13 fantasy TE rankings, with analysis of NFL stats and matchups for the best fantasy tight ends this week.

Additional Week 13 fantasy rankings