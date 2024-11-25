Week 13 fantasy TE rankings: Evaluating NFL stats, matchups for best fantasy tight ends this week

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Our Week 13 fantasy TE rankings will take you through all the NFL stats and matchup analysis you need to know for the best fantasy tight ends this week. From highlighting players with great fantasy matchups against some of the worst pass defenses in the NFL to some tight ends with sub-par matchups that could lower their potential output. With that in mind, let's dive into our fantasy TE rankings for Week 13.

15. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills – vs San Francisco 49ers

Returning from the bye, Dalton Kincaid should be cleared to return from injury. Unfortunately for the Buffalo Bills’ versatile pass-catcher, the San Francisco 49ers defense allows the second-lowest receiving yards per game average (34.9) in the NFL. Josh Allen should be target his other offensive weapons in this one, significantly lowering Kincaid’s fantasy floor.

14. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints – vs Los Angeles Rams

All it took was a 190-yard performance in Week 11 for everyone to start calling Taysom Hill one of the best fantasy tight ends this year. NFL stats say differently. In Hill’s six other games this season, he’s averaged 38.4 scrimmage yards per game. Blowup performances like that are rare from Hill and he should still be viewed as a touchdown-dependent fantasy starter.

13. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars – vs Houston Texans

As long as Mac Jones is the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, we don't have a ton of interest in these offensive weapons. While the Houston Texans have allowed 5 touchdowns to tight ends this year, red-zone trips will be hard to come by for this Jaguars offense. Evan Engram is still a fantasy starter, but the Trevor Lawrence injury really cratered some of his value.

12. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens – vs Philadelphia Eagles

In his last four games, Mark Andrews has averaged just 3.8 receptions and 38 receiving yards per contest. He is now taking on a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has allowed just 406 receiving yards to tight ends this year, with the fourth-lowest average (36.9). Andrews is a touchdown-dependent play.

11. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions – vs Chicago Bears

Returning from a one-game absence, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPortaa finished with fewer than 30 receiving yards for the fourth time this season. He's just not getting the same opportunities from his rookie season and considering the Chicago Bears have allowed just 1 touchdown to tight ends in 11 games this season, LaPorta's upside feels even lower. You're hoping for 40-plus receiving yards on 5 receptions and even that feels lofty.

10. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons – vs Los Angeles Chargers

From Weeks 5-8, Kyle Pitts averaged 5.3 receptions and 78.5 receiving yards per game while drawing nearly 7 targets per contest. Unfortunately, in his last three games before the bye, Pitts also had a pair of one-catch performances for 20 receiving yards combined. The athleticism gives Pitts big-play potential, but the Los Angeles Chargers have also surrendered the fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this year.

9. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles – @ Baltimore Ravens

The status of DeVonta Smith (hamstring) hangs over Dallas Goedert's fantasy ceiling. If the Philadelphia Eagles' No. 2 receiver plays in Week 13, Goedert's target share takes a hit and he becomes more of a top-12 option at the position. For now, given the nature of soft-tissue injuries, we're expecting Smith to miss Sunday Night Football and that opens up Goedert for a strong performance against the Baltimore Ravens (66.9 receiving yards per game allowed to tight ends).

8. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots – vs Indianapolis Colts

Even in an ugly performance from this New England Patriots offense, Hunter Henry still finished with 5 receptions for 44 receiving yards on 8 targets. He’s averaging 7.3 targets per game since Week 7, turning those looks into 5.3 receptions and 52.3 receiving yards per game. Target share makes him one of the best fantasy tight ends, especially with a Week 13 matchup against an Indianapolis Colts defense that allows the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2024.

7. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings – vs Arizona Cardinals

The big game finally came for T.J. Hockenson, as he turned 9 targets into 7 receptions for 114 yards. Things get a little tougher in Week 13 – Arizona Cardinals have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends – but the presence of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison should allow Hockenson to find open space for a few big plays.

6. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – @ Carolina Panthers

Cade Otton had a few things working against him in this past game (1 reception for 30 yards). Mike Evans returned to the field and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jumped out to a 30-0 lead early, taking away the need to throw the football. This should be a rebound performance for Cotton, with the Carolina Panthers allowing the second-most receiving yards (736) to tight ends and the most touchdowns (nine).

5. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns – @ Denver Broncos

The weather conditions on Thursday Night Football had a lot to do with David Njoku's quiet line (1 reception for 9 yards). The bright side is, he's still averaging 8.2 targets, 5.8 receptions and 47.8 receiving yards per game over the last two months. We don't expect him to find the end zone against a stout Denver Broncos defense, but Njoku could deliver 6-plus receptions for 50-plus receiving yards.

4. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals – @ Minnesota Vikings

Trey McBride took full advantage of an easy matchup this past Sunday, setting season-highs in targets (15), receptions (12) and receiving yards (133). In Week 13, he faces a Minnesota Vikings defense that allows just 46.6 receiving yards per game to tight ends this year. It’s a tougher matchup, but McBride is one of the best fantasy tight ends in 2024 and 80-plus receiving yards is doable.

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs – vs Las Vegas Raiders

Travis Kelce got a bit unlucky in Week 12, with Noah Gray being on the receiving end of two Patrick Mahomes touchdowns. What matters is that Kelce drew 8 targets and still finished with 6 receptions for 62 receiving yards. Plus, the Las Vegas Raiders have allowed the second-most touchdowns (seven) and sixth-most receiving yards (677) to tight ends this season.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – @ Buffalo Bills

Even without Brock Purdy, George Kittle finished as one of the best fantasy tight ends this past week with 82 receiving yards and a touchdown. Since Week 5, he's averaged 80.2 receiving yards per game with 6 touchdowns. This is a fairly difficult matchup, but Kittle should still easily finish as a top-five fantasy tight end in Week 13.

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders – @ Kansas City Chiefs

