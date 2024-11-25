Week 13 fantasy QB rankings: Evaluating NFL stats, matchups for best fantasy quarterbacks this week

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Our Week 13 fantasy QB rankings will take you through all the NFL stats and matchup analysis you need to know for the best fantasy quarterbacks this week. From highlighting quarterbacks with great fantasy matchups against some of the worst pass defenses in the NFL to some signal-callers with sub-par matchups that could lower their potential output. With that in mind, let's dive into our fantasy QB rankings for Week 13.

15. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks – @ New York Jets

Geno Smith is still being kept from reaching his true fantasy ceiling thanks to the Seattle Seahawks offensive line. However, he’s still averaging 286.4 passing yards per game since Week 2 and he has 194 rushing yards (19.4 rush ypg) over that span. With how poorly this New York Jets defense has played since Robert Saleh was fired, Smith has some fantasy appeal in deep leagues.

14. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers – @ Buffalo Bills

Brock Purdy drops in our Week 13 fantasy QB rankings in large part due to his uncertain status for Sunday Night Football. Kyle Shanahan did express optimism that Purdy will play, but this same organization hasn’t been very transparent with injuries this season and that includes with Purdy. If he starts, Purdy is a top-10 fantasy quarterback in a game where San Francisco will need to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills offense.

13. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers – vs Miami Dolphins

Jordan Love threw a pair of touchdown passes this past Sunday, but he finished with just 163 passing yards. In his previous three starts before that, the Green Bay Packers quarterback had a 1-3 TD-INT line. While we do expect the Packers offense to fare well in this matchup, it's going to be thanks to running back Josh Jacobs. We're projecting 190-plus yards and 1 touchdown for Love.

12. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions – vs Chicago Bears

The issue with Jared Goff is that the Detroit Lions can win in so many different ways. He has six games this season with either fewer than 200 passing yards or a single touchdown. Plus, the Lions will see an opportunity to pound the rock against a bottom-10 Chicago Bears run defense. We do still believe Goff could deliver 200 yards and a score, we just have concerns about his ceiling on a short week.

11. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts – @ New England Patriots

Since returning to the lineup, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is averaging 240 total yards and 2 touchdowns per game. He was very involved on the ground this past week against the Detroit Lions (61 rushing yards) and had 2 rushing touchdowns the previous week. The New England Patriots are woeful against the run and have plenty of issues against slot receivers. This could be one of Richardson's best fantasy performances this season.

10. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans – @ Jacksonville Jaguars

If C.J. Stroud’s fantasy managers want to be optimistic, his NFL stats in his last meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars (345 yards and 2 touchdowns) were outstanding. Unfortunately, the Houston Texans quarterback has a 4-5 TD-INT line and is averaging just 216.3 passing yards per game since Week 7. This is an outstanding matchup against a bottom-3 pass defense, but the Texans’ offensive line and Stroud’s own issues make him a fringe top-10 quarterback in Week 13.

9. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – vs Las Vegas Raiders

In his last five games, Patrick Mahoems is averaging 256.8 passing yards and 2.4 passing touchdowns per contest with a 71.65 percent completion rate and a 103.5 QB rating. He's reclaimed his status as one of the best fantasy quarterbacks right now. Plus, he's taking on a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has allowed 1,028 passing yards (257 pass ypg) and 12 passing touchdowns (3 per game) since Week 8.

8. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins – @ Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will be without top cornerback Jaire Alexander in this one and this pass rush has a habit of disappearing for long stretches during games. Both of those factors bode well for Tua Tagovailoa, who is averaging 260.8 passing yards and 2.5 passing touchdowns per game since Week 8.

7. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders – vs Tennessee Titans

Big plays saved fantasy managers with Jayden Daniels this past Sunday. The Washington Commanders quarterback also threw his third interception in the last two games and he's taken 10 sacks in the past three weeks. While we do expect Daniels' rushing ability and a big play from Terry McLaurin downfield to ensure Daniels finishes as a top-10 fantasy quarterback this week, his ceiling has dropped considerably as it seems the second-half regression from Kliff Kingsbury offenses has returned.

6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers – @ Atlanta Falcons

Before their Week 12 bye, the Atlanta Falcons defense allowed its last seven opponents to average 252.1 passing yards per game with 18 touchdowns (2.6 per game) and a 70.6 percent completion rate. The matchup in itself elevates Justin Herbert up our Week 13 fantasy QB rankings, especially since the Los Angeles Chargers defense will provide him with shorter fields.

5. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – @ Carolina Panthers

In Week 12, Patrick Mahomes became the seventh quarterback this season to post a 100-plus QB rating against the Carolina Panthers defense and the eighth to record multiple touchdown passes. Tampa Bay's offensive line is going to give Baker Mayfield all day to throw and with Mike Evans healthy, Mayfield can be one of the best fantasy quarterbacks this week.

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals – vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Burrow is playing at an MVP-caliber level right now with NFL stats inflated because the Cincinnati Bengals need him to overcome their defense on nearly every drive. From Weeks 5-11, Burrow averaged 292.9 passing yards and 2.9 passing touchdowns per game. While the Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best defenses in the NFL, they are missing edge rusher Alex Highsmith and they don’t really have the high-end No. 2 corner to match up with Tee Higgins.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – vs San Francisco 49ers

Over his last six games, Josh Allen is averaging 266.3 passing yards, 1.7 passing touchdowns and 26 rushing yards. Some of that has come without Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid, who could return to the lineup for this Week 13 matchup. Plus, with the San Francisco 49ers defense plagued by injuries, Allen's fantasy line could be even higher.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – vs Philadelphia Eagles

Matthew Stafford found some success against the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday Night Football, which bodes well for Lamar Jackson’s fantasy managers in Week 13. The Baltimore Ravens will need to keep pace with the Eagles’ offense in this matchup, which should result in a high volume of attempts and runs for Jackson. From Weeks 4-11, Jackson averaged a 125.7 QB rating with a 22-2 TD-INT line, all while averaging 41.3 rushing yards per game.

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles – @ Baltimore Ravens

