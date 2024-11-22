Hall of Famer reveals one NFL coaching job he is confident Deion Sanders would take in 2025

The Colorado Buffaloes just landed a commitment from five-star quarterback prospect Julian Lewis, one of the best players in the 2025 recruiting class. It came amid NFL rumors that Deion Sanders could leave for a head-coaching job and now one of his former teammates believes there’s one situation he’d leave Colorado for.

Sanders, age 57, has been adamant publicly that he has no interest in coaching in the NFL. He’s committed to the Buffaloes’ football program and firmly believes that coaching at the collegiate level is the best thing for him. However, that hasn’t stopped NFL rumors about him making a jump to the highest level.

Deion Sanders coaching record: 11-10 with the Colorado Buffaloes

One common theory is that the New York Giants could trade up for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting quarterback Shedeur Sanders. It would come with the hiring of Deion Sanders as head coach, bringing him in to replace Brian Daboll.

However, that’s not the scenario that one of Sanders’ former teammates believes would get him to leave the Buffaloes for the NFL. Instead, it’s a situation that seems far less likely to happen.

During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, former wide receiver Michael Irvin said he believes based on people close to the situation that Deion would be willing to be the Dallas Cowboys head coach if the team drafts Shedeur.

“I believe 100 percent and I can tell you, good sources have told me that. Great sources have told me that. That’s all I can say about that without violating anything else.” Michael Irvin on the scenario it would take for Deion Sanders to become an NFL head coach

It’s widely expected that current Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will be gone after the season. Dallas will likely allow his contract to expire in January after the regular season ends instead of firing him outright, which is the same course of action the franchise took with Jason Garrett.

It’s important to note how unlikely it is that the Cowboys would pursue the Bufaloes’ quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dallas would have to trade Dak Prescott, leaving a $90-plus million cap hit on the books for a team that is already tight against the NFL salary cap.

If the Cowboys with Shedeur at quarterback is the only scenario that Deion would consider for an NFL head-coaching job then he is almost certain to stay at the college level for years to come.