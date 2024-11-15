MLB reporter sheds light on Boston Red Sox rumors of offseason spending, Juan Soto pursuit

The Boston Red Sox have frequently shed payroll in recent years, leading to widespread criticism of the Fenway Sports Group and team owner John Henry for the organization not placing a priority on being competitive. With Boston now coming off hits third consecutive season without a playoff appearance, things might be changing.

MLB rumors out of Boston this winter have been persistent. The Red Sox have been linked to some of the top pitchers available in free agency, including Corbin Burnes and Max Fried. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are among the clubs having an official visit with Juan Soto.

Related: National League team has surprising odds of signing Juan Soto

Juan Soto stats (ESPN): .288/.419/.569, .989 OPS, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 doubles

Despite all the speculation and buzz, plenty of fans in Boston have remained skeptical. This is the same organization that traded away Mookie Betts and Chris Sale in salary-dump trades, getting very little in return. Boston also has a recent history of pursuing some top free agents but falling short thanks to low-ball offers.

MLB.com’s senior reporter Mark Feinsand fueled some of the Red Sox rumors in a recent Reddit AM on Tuesday. He confirmed the reports about Boston’s plan to spend this offseason but also shared skepticism about Soto being part of the Red Sox lineup next year.

“I have heard that Boston plans to spend, and while they plan to meet with Soto, I’m not sure I give them much of a chance of signing him. If the Red Sox were prepared to give a player that type of money, wouldn’t Mookie Betts still be in Boston? That said, I think Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Anthony Santander and some of the other top guys out there could be interesting options for the Red Sox.” MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on the Boston Red Sox approach to free agency, pursuit of Juan Sto

Related: Boston Red Sox rumors reveal team’s surprise approach to MLB free agency

Boston Red Sox payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $136 million

As Feinsand said, it seems difficult to believe Boston would let Betts walk after he helped the franchise win a World Series and then suddenly spend $600-plus million on Soto just a few years later. Betts meant way more to the fan base and while poaching Soto from the New York Yankees would hurt Boston’s biggest rival, it also seems unrealistic.

Related: New York Yankees rumors reveal team’s Plan B if Juan Soto walks

Instead, the Red Sox can spread that money around by signing a starting pitcher like Fried and pairing him with one of the top free-agent outfielders like Santander or Teoscar Hernandez. Boston would be fortifying its rotation and strengthening the lineup, all for much less money than it would cost to sign Soto.