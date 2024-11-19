NFL coaches on the hot seat: Ranking NFL coaching hot seat, including Matt Eberflus and Antonio Pierce

Every year multiple NFL coaches on the hot seat are tasked with trying to save their jobs as quickly as possible. In recent years, teams have given their head coaches even less time to turn things around during the regular season. It’s just as evident in 2024, with two NFL coaches fired this year.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was the first NFL coach fired in 2024, dismissed after Week 5 following a 2-3 start. Nearly a month later, the New Orleans Saints added Dennis Allen to the list of NFL coaches fired following a seven-game losing streak. More firings are coming.

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025

Let’s immediately dive into the NFL coaching hot seat after Week 11, examining which NFL coaches are in jeopardy of being fired. We’ll include an analysis of just how hot the seat is, when that NFL coach could be fired and why they are on the hot seat.

NFL coaches on the hot seat: Which NFL coaches will be fired?

1. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars – Boxes Packed, Press Release Ready

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It’s a countdown until Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is fired. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported on November 16 that Pederson and Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke would potentially be fired following Week 11 if the franchise suffered an ugly loss to the Detroit Lions. Jacksonville lost 52-6.

Related: Jacksonville Jaguars coaching candidates to replace Doug Pederson

Doug Pederson coaching record: 62-62-1 overall, 20-24 as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach

Pederson avoided being fired on Monday but with the Jaguars on the bye in Week 12, his dismissal feels inevitable. There are a variety of reasons for it, too. Firstly, the Jaguars are 3-14 since December 2023 which is the worst record in the NFL over that span. Trevor Lawrence, now one of the highest-paid NFL players has not played remotely close to his talent level and this offense has largely been a disaster.

Pederson is also the same coach who wanted to blamed players at his press conference rather than putting the responsibility on the shoulders of the Jaguars coaching staff. He’s also called for a culture change in Jacksonville. Pederson’s loyalty to offensive coordinator Press Taylor will now play a role in costing him his second head-coaching job.

Related: 2025 NFL Draft order

2. Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears – Locker Room Lost, Good as Gone

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matt Eberflus was among the NFL coaches on the hot seat a year ago with many expecting him to be fired. Instead, the Chicago Bears organization decided to keep him around for another year and use the first overall pick on Caleb Williams. It’s poised to become just the latest instance of Chicago having a general manager, head coach and quarterback who aren’t all brought in the right, structured way.

Related: Chicago Bears coaching candidates to replace Matt Eberflus

Matt Eberflus coaching record: 14-30 as the Chicago Bears head coach

The Bears organization doesn’t make in-season changes as head coach, it’s just not something the McCaskey family does. What tells you everything about Eberflus’ job security is the fact that he fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron just months after hiring him to replace Luke Getsy. Then, with interim play-caller Thomas Brown helping Williams turn things around, the little details that fall into head-coaching duties cost the Bears again.

A few weeks ago, it was Eberflus’ defense being out of position and undisciplined that led to the Washington Commanders winning on the Fail Mary. In Week 11, Chicago’s choice to kick a field goal early instead of gaining extra yardage to shorten the distance allowed the Green Bay Packers to block the kick because it was kicked at a low angle due to the distance. Eberflus has also lost the Bears locker room. He’s gone after Week 18.

Related: NFL defense rankings

3. Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas Raiders – Lame Duck

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders locker room along with Raider Nation made it very clear who they wanted as head coach this season. Despite the long history of interim coaches rarely working out in the full-time gig, the Raiders’ face of the franchise (Maxx Crosby) threatened to demand a trade if Pierce didn’t keep the full-time job.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders coaching candidates to replace Antonio Pierce

Antonio Pierce coaching record: 7-11 as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach

Suddenly, the inexperienced coach who made a mistake from the beginning in hiring offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and then fired him months later when the results went as poorly as expected, is in hot water. The Raiders locker room has reportedly already soured on Pierce. The head coach whose best skill is motivating a team is now leading a club with a 2-8 record with one of the worst offenses and defenses in the NFL. Pierce never should’ve been kept around as the full-time coach, but that mistake will likely be corrected in January.

Related: Insider reveals how much influence Tom Brady has with the Las Vegas Raiders

4. Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys – Fate Sealed

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones put head coach Mike McCarthy in a no-win situation. The Cowboys’ blowout playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers last season highlighted a woeful running game, an awful run defense and an offensive line that seemed to be deteriorating. Jones kept McCarthy around in a contract year and then said the Cowboys would go “all in” that offseason.

Related: Dallas Cowboys coaching candidates to replace Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy coaching record: 170-109-2 overall, 45-32 as the Dallas Cowboys coach

Instead, Dallas lost defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and the discipline and execution from this Cowboys defense went out the door with him. The front office failed to make a single impactful signing to improve the run defense and Jones decided that Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott were the running backs to fix the Cowboys’ rushing attack.

Even before the injuries to Dak Prescott, DaRon Bland and DeMarcus Lawrence, McCarthy was in a situation destined to fail. Now, star Micah Parsons questioning his head coach’s work ethic and the Cowboys are coming off another embarrassing home loss on national TV. McCarthy will get to finish out the regular season, but just as we saw with Jason Garrett, Jones would rather let his coach’s contract expire rather than fire him.

Related: NFL reporter addresses Dallas Cowboys rumors of Deion Sanders taking over in 2025

5. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals – Clinging to Circumstances

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor went 2-14 in his first season, overseeing an offense that ranked 26th in yardage and 30th in scoring. It came after the Bengals’ organization drew plenty of criticism for hiring a very inexperienced coach who had previously been a quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Rams (2018) and served as offensive coordinator in 2015 for a Miami Dolphins offense that finished 27th in scoring. Then, Joe Burrow arrived and after a rough rookie season (4-11-1), Burrow helped Taylor and the Bengals go 22-11 in the next two seasons, winning five playoff games and making it to the Super Bowl.

Related: NFL power rankings

Zac Taylor coaching record: 41-51-1 record as the Cincinnati Bengals head coach

Burrow is still playing at an MVP-caliber level years later, but the Bengals are 4-7. While the defense is by far the biggest problem in Cincinnati, the Bengals are also having significant problems in critical situations. Taylor has always been viewed as a head coach who was being elevated significantly by his quarterback. Now, even Burrow isn’t enough to save the franchise. For almost any other organization, Taylor would likely be fired at the end of this season. However, we’re not sure that’s going to happen here considering the Bengals kept Marvin Lewis around for 16 years and he only had seven winning seasons over that span.

6. Brian Daboll, New York Giants – Fall Guy

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first sign that Brian Daboll was among the NFL coaches on the hot seat came after the 2023 season. The New York Giants head coach fired his defensive coaching staff, in part due to the unit’s issues but also because he got into a bitter feud with his defensive coordinator and created toxicity within the Giants coaching staff. Making changes bought him time, but he was still stuck with quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones has plagued the Giants’ offseason, failing to come close to the minor success he had in 2022 that earned him a contract extension and snuck the Giants into the playoffs with a 9-7-1 record. For as well-regarded of a play-caller and offensive architect as Daboll is, the Giants don’t have the quarterback to make the offense work. If New York (2-8) finishes with 11-plus losses for the second consecutive year, Giants general manager Joe Schoen might use Daboll as the fall guy. He can then bring in a new head coach and quarterback, while Daboll becomes the most in-demand offensive coordinator in 2025.

Related: Brian Daboll reportedly coaching for his job

Fired NFL coaches 2024

Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints – 2-7 – FIRED

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The first mistake the New Orleans Saints made came in 2022 when they promoted defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to replace head coach Sean Payton. Before becoming the Saints’ defensive coordinator, Allen posted a combined 8-28 record as the Oakland Raiders head coach from 2012-’14. A decade later, he once again proved to be in over his head as an NFL head coach.

Dennis Allen coaching record: 26-53 overall, 18-25 with the New Orleans Saints

Allen was among the NFL coaches on the hot seat entering the season. Then, New Orleans won its first two games in historic fashion and seemed to be a contender. It unraveled immediately with a seven-game losing streak and Allen lost support from the locker room and organization. While we expected him to be fired, the surprise came from the timing as it seemed like the Saints organization would wait until Black Monday. Instead, Allen became the second NFL coach fired this season.

Robert Saleh, New York Jets – 2-3 – FIRED

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers, along with New York Jets owner Woddy Johnson, made their decision much sooner than anyone expected. Just a day after the team returned from London following the loss to the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Robert Saleh was fired on Tuesday morning.

Related: New York Jets coaching candidates to replace Robert Saleh

Saleh certainly isn’t entirely responsible for this disappointing season. Rodgers hand-picked Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator, that’s the only reason why the Jets hired him before the 2023 season. Likewise, Hackett stuck around for another year because of his relationship with Rodgers. It’s also evident that Hackett’s offense and Rodgers’ decision-making on the field are some of the team’s biggest problems right now.

With all that said, Saleh didn’t have much power in the organization. Jets general manager Joe Douglas built the roster and, since his arrival, Rodgers had far more input than the head coach. Saleh isn’t necessarily the scapegoat, considering New York gave him four seasons to make it work, but his defense kept this team in half-decent shape for years as the offense tried to drag it to the bottom of the NFL standings.