Maxx Crosby and other Las Vegas Raiders internally express concerns over Antonio Pierce’s leadership

Last year, Josh McDaniels led the Las Vegas Raiders to a 3-5 start before getting fired. This led to Antonio Pierce taking over on an interim basis, where he led the team to a 5-4 finish. Pierce’s late-season momentum helped him earn the role on a full-time basis.

Yet, this year, the Raiders enter the Week 10 NFL schedule with a 2-7 record, and Coach Pierce’s seat is heating up. Previously, we heard from various Raiders who went to bat for Coach Piece, but the vibes in Vegas may be changing.

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders hold team meeting after Week 10 loss

By failing to find a better quarterback after moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo, expectations were already low for the Las Vegas Raiders this season. But it’s tough losing five games in a row, no matter what the outside perception is. As the losses add up, frustration mounts.

Las Vegas started waiving the white flag weeks ago by trading Davante Adams to the Jets. While that move may be what’s best for the future, the Raiders that didn’t get out of Vegas are trying to scratch and claw their way to a win. Their recent attempt at changing the Raiders’ fate included Maxx Crosby and others voicing their concerns in a team meeting.

“Sources tell CBS Sports that several Raiders players, including team captain Maxx Crosby, spoke openly in a players-and-staff meeting Monday addressing what they viewed as inefficiencies and deficiencies within the organization on a week-to-week basis. After Monday’s coaches meeting, the team met with the staff and the floor was open for anyone to speak their mind. According to sources present, a few themes emerged. Players had issues with the schedule not being efficient. There was a lack of organization and “wasting time,” and there was a “lack of discipline and accountability.” CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones on Las Vegas Raiders

One source even went so far as to say the meeting ended “uncomfortably for all parties.”

While we may not know what was said, it’s clear that everyone involved with the 2024 Raiders are tired of losing on gameday.

