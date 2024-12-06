NFL insider reveals potential cost of Ja’Marr Chase trade with Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase held out during training camp this summer in an attempt to land a contract extension that would make him one of the highest-paid NFL players. However, talks broke down and with the Bengals’ season effectively over, speculation has ramped up about an offseason trade.

The Bengals sold the naming rights to their stadium to help cover the costs of the Joe Burrow contract. Fast forward to 2024, team president Mike Brown indicated in July that an extension was unlikely to happen this year with the two sides far apart in negotiations.

Related: Cincinnati Bengals coaching candidates to replace Zac Taylor

Ja’Marr Chase stats (ESPN): 79 receptions, 1,142 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns

Unfortunately for Cincinnati, Chase’s contract demands have likely only increased this season. He’s already recorded his fourth consecutive season with at least 70 receptions and over 1,000 receiving yards. He also enters Week 14 leading the NFL in receiving yards (1,142) and touchdowns).

With Tee Higgins’ future in Cincinnati already in serious doubt, recent speculation has fueled NFL trade rumors about Chase. The Bengals seem years away from being Super Bowl contenders again, prompting some to wonder if Chase could demand a trade in 2025 or if Cincinnati would be willing to move him.

Related: NFL power rankings

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated spoke to multiple NFL executives regarding the potential cost of trading for Chase. The consensus was that the Bengals could get a deal equivalent to the Tyreek Hill trade and potentially land an even stronger return.

Ja’Marr Chase contract (Spotrac): $1.055 million base salary in 2024, $21.816 million salary in 2025

In March 2022, the Miami Dolphins traded first- and second-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft along with three Day 3 selections (two fourth-round picks and a sixth-round pick) to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for Hill. Chase is widely regarded as one of the three best receivers in football, a similar assessment existed for Hill prior to his trade.

Related: NFL defense rankings 2024

Getting five draft picks back, including a first-round pick, would certainly go a long way in helping potentially rebuild the Bengals roster. However, Chase’s relationship with Burrow and the previous insistence from Bengals’ ownership that they will bend over backward to extend Chase make a trade highly unlikely.