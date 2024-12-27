New Orleans Saints rank as NFL’s worst coaching vacancy

According to ESPN, there are nine potential NFL head coaching vacancies in this year’s hiring cycle. While some spots have yet to open up, we already know the New Orleans Saints will be searching for a new head coach this offseason after previously moving on from Dennis Allen.
Presumably, interim coach Darren Rizzi will be a candidate to become the full-time head coach in New Orleans. Yet, one analyst believes the Saints will rank as the NFL’s least desirable coaching vacancy of the offseason.
Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2025 winner
ESPN ranks New Orleans Saints as NFL’s worst coaching vacancy
Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren has previously said the Chicago Bears had the most desirable coaching vacancy in the NFL. Yet, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell doesn’t agree. He ranks them as having the third-most desirable vacancy.
However, he also believes the New Orleans Saints have the NFL’s worst coaching vacancy, meaning they could have a hard time landing the coach of their dreams. Specifically, Barnwell states that the few pros of taking the Saints job is the fact that they’re in a weak division, and have a strong ownership situation.
However, the Saints’ cons are their roster and salary cap situation. There’s no future franchise quarterback on this roster, and New Orleans is always behind the eight-ball by kicking dead cap down the road to future years.
Teams like the Washington Commanders have shown how quickly their fortunes can change in just one offseason. However, the Commanders set themselves up nicely by landing the second overall pick and entering with a clear cap sheet. The Saints aren’t in that same position, which means they could have a hard time getting their top target this offseason.
Related: 2024 NFL QB Rankings