Who will Kirk Cousins play for in 2025? Five potential NFL teams to sign quarterback, including New York Jets

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Kirk Cousins will be looking for a new team come 2025 as the Atlanta Falcons are expected to release the quarterback after the season. The Falcons, who signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract ($100 million guaranteed), have benched the veteran QB in favor of 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. Cousins’ career with the Falcons will last just 14 games. What teams could be potential landing spots for Cousins next season? Here are the top five. Related: Top NFL insider reveals when Atlanta Falcons will shockingly release $180 million QB Kirk Cousins by

New York Jets

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

New York Giants

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants moved on from Daniel Jones, releasing him just 10 games into the season. Currently holding the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants will likely select either Sanders or Ward as their franchise quarterback. Rather than rushing their rookie into action, signing Cousins to a one-year deal could provide a valuable transition period. Related: NFL insider reveals New York Giants GM Joe Schoen has seemingly lost locker room, ‘not that popular’ among players

Cleveland Browns

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The troubled Deshaun Watson era appears to be ending in Cleveland. After giving Watson a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract despite over two dozen sexual misconduct allegations during his time with the Houston Texans, the Browns need a reset. Watson has played only 19 games due to suspension and injuries, performing as one of the league’s worst quarterbacks. Cousins could stabilize the position while the Browns search for their future starter. Related: NFL insider outlines expected Cleveland Browns QB plan for 2025 after Deshaun Watson injury

Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee Titans