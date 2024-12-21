Who will Kirk Cousins play for in 2025? Five potential NFL teams to sign quarterback, including New York Jets

Kirk Cousins will be looking for a new team come 2025 as the Atlanta Falcons are expected to release the quarterback after the season. The Falcons, who signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract ($100 million guaranteed), have benched the veteran QB in favor of 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. Cousins’ career with the Falcons will last just 14 games. What teams could be potential landing spots for Cousins next season? Here are the top five.
New York Jets
The New York Jets’ quarterback carousel will continue in 2025 as starter Aaron Rodgers seemingly won’t return. According to Tankathon, the Jets hold the eighth overall pick in next year’s draft, and with only two top quarterback prospects – Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward – available, Cousins could serve as a placeholder until the Jets find their quarterback of the future.
New York Giants
The New York Giants moved on from Daniel Jones, releasing him just 10 games into the season. Currently holding the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants will likely select either Sanders or Ward as their franchise quarterback. Rather than rushing their rookie into action, signing Cousins to a one-year deal could provide a valuable transition period.
Cleveland Browns
The troubled Deshaun Watson era appears to be ending in Cleveland. After giving Watson a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract despite over two dozen sexual misconduct allegations during his time with the Houston Texans, the Browns need a reset. Watson has played only 19 games due to suspension and injuries, performing as one of the league’s worst quarterbacks. Cousins could stabilize the position while the Browns search for their future starter.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in quarterback purgatory, cycling through Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell, and Desmond Ridder due to poor play and injuries. Currently holding the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders will likely select either Sanders or Ward. Cousins could serve as both mentor and starter until their rookie quarterback is ready.
Tennessee Titans
The Will Levis experiment appears over in Tennessee, as the Titans have benched the second-year quarterback for Mason Rudolph. Levis has gone 5-15 over two seasons, including 2-9 this year, with 20 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. The Titans, holding the sixth overall pick, may miss out on Sanders and Ward but could target Quinn Ewers or Jalen Milroe in later rounds. Cousins could bridge the gap until their young quarterback develops.
