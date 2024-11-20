NFL insider reveals New York Giants GM Joe Schoen has seemingly lost locker room, ‘not that popular’ among players

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are having another dreadful season under general manager Joe Schoen.

Heading into Week 12’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Giants are an abysmal 2-8 and have just benched quarterback Daniel Jones.

With their season essentially over, questions swirl about whether Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll will keep their jobs next season. Giants owner John Mara has indicated he expects both to return, but how will that sit with the locker room?

Tensions emerge between players and New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen

An NFL insider has revealed cracks in the relationship between the front office and players.

Appearing on the “Talkin’ Giants” podcast, ESPN NFL insider Jordan Raanan said players have been unhappy with Schoen, especially regarding the release of popular cornerback Nick McCloud.

“I’ve talked to plenty of guys in the locker room and those kind of things bother them,” Raanan said of the McCloud release, via Giants Wire. “The GM is not that popular in the locker room at all. So, these things do matter.”

Raanan revealed tensions initially surfaced in 2023 when Tyrod Taylor lost his quarterback job to Tommy DeVito because of an injury. Schoen had suggested on HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Giants” that Taylor would return as the team’s backup. However, that didn’t happen.

“The funny thing is their misevaluation of [the situation]. If ‘Hard Knocks’ was true, they really thought Tyrod might come back,” Raanan explained. “He wasn’t going to come back. He didn’t like that he lost his job by injury again and to Tommy DeVito.

“If the front office really thought that, they’re completely out of touch.”

DeVito will now serve as starting quarterback, with Jones relegated to third on the depth chart.

The Giants are six-point home underdogs against the Buccaneers for Sunday’s matchup.

