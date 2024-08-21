NFL Draft expert links Tennessee Titans to exciting Will Levis replacement in early 2025 draft prediction

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The 2025 NFL Draft is still eight months away, but one expert believes the Tennessee Titans will be targeting an exciting QB prospect to replace Will Levis in April.

Last year, the Titans used their selection in Round 2 on Kentucky standout Will Levis. The quarterback prospect had generated a lot of buzz before the event and some thought he could go in the first round. However, Tennessee made him the first signal-caller taken in the second round and hoped to let him sit on the bench for a season.

Unfortunately, incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill battled injuries and wasn’t productive when he was on the field. And when given a second chance, 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis did little to show he deserved to be the starting QB. It forced the team to thrust Levis into a prominent role well before they hoped.

In his nine starts, Levis went 3-6 and showed some flashes of his potential. However, it wasn’t enough to make Titans fans believe he has franchise QB potential. That could change this season and the 25-year-old might take big leaps forward in his development.

NFL Draft expert predicts the Tennessee Titans use top pick in 2025 on Shedeur Sanders

If Levis does not progress, ESPN NFL Draft expert Field Yates believes the organization will not pass on selecting a top QB prospect early in the draft and would target the son of league legend Deion Sanders.

“If Tennessee is picking this high, it would at least invite questions about whether to address quarterback again,” Yates wrote. “I would argue yes for the Titans, though, as Will Levis being a second-round pick last year makes the financial side of this situation far less complicated than Carolina’s predicament, allowing them to move on from him.

“[Shedeur] Sanders could wind up in the conversation for the first overall pick of the draft, as he’s an absolutely surgical pocket passer. He completed 69.3% of his throws last season and threw just three interceptions. He has great arm strength and pristine accuracy.”

Yates believes the Tennessee Titans will land the fourth pick in next year’s draft. And that Georgia QB Carson Beck will be the first quarterback selected — by the Giants via a trade. Both signal callers are expected to be contenders for the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

