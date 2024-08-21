New York Giants already linked to huge 2025 draft trade by NFL insider, expected to target specific Daniel Jones replacement

Credit: Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN’s way-too-early look at the 2025 NFL Draft predicts the New York Giants will make a bold leap up in the draft order to land the top quarterback in next year’s class.

While Giants fans are excited for the start of the new season, the expectations for the 2025 edition of the team are far lower than this time last year. In 2024 they were coming off a surprise trip to the playoffs and former first-round pick Daniel Jones seemed to blossom under head coach Brian Daboll.

However, before he suffered another major injury that ended his season, the Giants QB regressed notably and reignited concerns that he will never come close to reaching the potential of being a top-10 draft pick. Jones has not done much to diminish those fears so far in training camp and during the preseason. Barring a stunning turn as a Pro Bowl-level QB, he is expected to be replaced next season.

The New York Giants reportedly tried hard to move up in this year’s draft but were unable to convince other QB-needy teams to move out of their spot. However, in an early preview of next year’s event, ESPN NFL insider Field Yates expects Big Blue to succeed in 2025 where they failed earlier this year.

In his very early look at how the draft will shake out, he predicts the New England Patriots will own the top overall pick. But since they have a pair of young QBs they have invested in, they’ll be far more willing to trade ou, and he expects the Giants to jump into that spot.

ESPN 2025 NFL Draft preview predicts New York Giants land Carson Beck

And with the top overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants will select Georgia QB Carson Beck.

“In this scenario, the Giants come calling for a second straight year and this time get a deal done,” Yates wrote. “This projected trade would involve multiple picks, including New York’s No. 6 selection. Daniel Jones has no guaranteed money left on his contract past this season, and if the Giants finish with a record commensurate with the sixth pick, it’s safe to assume they’d be in the quarterback market.

Carson Beck stats (2023): 3,941 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 167.9 passer rating

“Beck — my early QB1 for the class — is a silky smooth pocket passer with excellent 6-foot-4 size and enough mobility to navigate inside and outside the pocket. He’s coming off a season in which he finished third in the FBS in passing yards (3,941) and fourth in completion percentage (72.4%).”

Beck is expected to the a Heisman Trophy contender this season. And his Bulldogs team is likely to reach the expanded college football playoffs.

