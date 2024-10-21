NFL insider outlines expected Cleveland Browns QB plan for 2025 after Deshaun Watson injury

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has yet to make it through more than seven games in any season since joining his new team with a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

Watson won’t be playing any more football this season, yet he’s still under contract through the end of the 2026 league year. Whether he’s on the roster or not, the Browns are still on the hook to pay Watson another $92 million over the next three years. But that doesn’t necessarily mean Watson will be Cleveland’s starting quarterback, especially considering his Achilles injury could keep him out through the start of next season too.

With Watson’s health for the start of the 2025 season in question, what will the Browns do at the QB position next year?

Cleveland Browns could hold QB competition in 2025

While each injury is a bit different, considering each athlete’s body repairs differently than others, the most recent example we have of a quarterback suffering an Achilles tear is Kirk Cousins. The former Vikings QB tore his Achilles on Oct. 29, 2023. That’s nine later in the NFL season from Watson’s season-ending injury.

This could mean that the 29-year-old could be in line to return by the start of the 2025 season. Yet, as mentioned, everyone’s body heals differently, and the Browns could exercise extra caution with Watson, especially considering they’ve never seen him play a full season in Cleveland.

Earlier, Yahoo’s Charles Robinson noted that the Browns are likely stuck with Watson’s contract, deeming him “untradeable and uncuttable.” His contract likely means Watson’s set to return to the Browns’ roster in 2025, no matter what. But as noted, it doesn’t mean he’ll be given his old starting job back, at least, not without competition.

When Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer attacked the Browns’ latest debacle, he suggested that since Cleveland’s likely to end up with a top-five pick, they may opt to draft Watson’s replacement.

“My guess here would be that the Browns wind up with a top-five pick, keep Watson for 2025 and let Watson and the draft pick compete.” SI’s Albert Breer on Cleveland Browns’ QB situation in 2025

Unlike the past three years, the Browns will actually have their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Right now, their 1-6 start has the Browns on track to select third overall, but it’s possible a future with Jameis Winston and/or Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads to Cleveland picking first. Either way, if the Browns get a top-five pick, it’d be extremely difficult to avoid evaluating the best quarterback prospects in the draft class.

