New Las Vegas Raiders rumors paint worrying picture about Antonio Pierce’s management style

A new report reveals some major concerns about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce and whether he is fit to manage an NFL team.

The Raiders are headed to another lost season in 2024. They enter their Week 10 bye with a 2-7 record, on a five-game losing skid, and having one of the worst offenses in the NFL so far this season. It is a far cry from the positive vibes they were feeling in the second half of 2023.

After firing Josh McDaniels midway through the year, Antonio Pierce was surprisingly handed the interim head coach job and oversaw a team that won three of its last four. Including a road victory against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The hope Pierce instilled is why he landed the full-time job in the offseason. However, the team’s fortunes have been far different this year. And there are many now wondering if he was another bad choice by the organization. Well, this week some new evidence emerged that may prove Las Vegas will need to ponder a head coach change again soon.

Las Vegas Raiders record: 2-7

‘Pessimism’ about team’s direction growing in Las Vegas Raiders offices

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

“The Las Vegas Raiders’ firing of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after the team’s fifth straight loss was a surprise in its timing. Generally, a new head coach like Antonio Pierce won’t do that halfway through his first season,” Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer wrote this week. “But it does reflect some pessimism in that building on the direction of the team right now.

“It’ll be interesting to see if new limited partner Tom Brady has a voice on whether further changes take place after the season. Part of the issue to this point, as I’ve heard it, is the way Pierce patched the staff together. Rather than making sure there was alignment on both sides of the ball. That led to coaches having to invest time teaching other coaches, which didn’t help with the players.”

It may further explain why the Raiders have gotten off to such a disappointing start to the season. Furthermore, new minority owner Tom Brady is expected to have an increased role in team decisions in the offseason. Could he push for new leadership in 2025? Perhaps his old head coach Bill Belichick?

