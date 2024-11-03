Las Vegas Raiders insider says team secretly hoping former 1st round QB hits trade block soon, but it’s not Bryce Young

A Las Vegas Raiders insider believes there is a specific quarterback prospect from the 2023 NFL Draft the team secretly hopes becomes available. However, it is not Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young.

The Raiders’ downward spiral in the 2024 NFL season continued on Sunday. In their game against the Cincinnati Bengals, they suffered another decisive defeat and extended their losing streak to five straight games. After so much hope entering the campaign, this season has been a disaster.

Related: Where do the Las Vegas Raiders land in our Week 9 NFL offense rankings?

Their poor showing has only intensified frustration that the organization did not better address their issues at QB. The front office did attempt a trade to move up in this year’s NFL Draft. But that failed and instead, they had to settle for Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell as their 2024 starting signal-caller. Both have played poorly when they’ve been on the field.

With the Raiders headed toward landing a top selection in next April’s NFL Draft, there has already been speculation about who they might take with their No. 1 pick. However, this week a notable insider for the team suggested a first-round pick from last year’s draft is probably on their trade wish list.

Anthony Richardson stats (2024): 958 passing yards, 242 rushing yards, 5 total touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 57.2 passer rating

Las Vegas Raiders hoping Anthony Richardson hits NFL trade block?

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Former Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson was selected with the Indianapolis Colts top pick in last year’s NFL Draft. He missed much of last season due to injury. However, when he has been on the field this year he has not looked good. Making matters worse, he sent a terrible message to teammates when he asked to be replaced from exhaustion during their game in Week 8.

It led to his benching in Week 9. And new NFL rumors this week that teams around the league have checked in to see if he could be available before next week’s trade deadline. Well, if that were to happen, Las Vegas Review-Journal Raiders reporter Vic Tarfur believes the team would be very interested in the dual-threat QB.

Anthony Richardson contract: Four years, $33.9 million

“I think the Raiders might be more interested in Anthony Richardson,” Tafur said on the “Just Win” podcast recently. ‘The high concerns about Bryce Young that everybody has are also shared in this building. I don’t think the Colts are going to trade Richardson. But if they were going to, I think the Raiders might listen or be involved in whatever talks there were.”

Bryce Young’s name has been tossed around in a lot of trade rumors over the last few weeks. And the player who was the top overall pick last year is more likely to be moved than Richardson. However, things could certainly change in the Colts’ offices after the season.

Related: What is the Las Vegas Raiders on the latest NFL standings?