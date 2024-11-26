Some NFL execs reportedly think the New York Jets should cut Aaron Rodgers this season

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After the New York Jets fired general manager Joe Douglas, NFL rumors surfaced that team owner Woody Johnson suggested the club bench quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the season. With New York’s playoff hopes over and a retool seemingly imminent, some around the league reportedly now wonder if Rodgers should even finish the season with New York.

The New York Giants raised some eyebrows just a week ago, releasing former first-round pick Daniel Jones just days after deciding to bench him. As Jones narrows down his decision, some NFL executives are pondering if the Jets would do the same with their starting quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers stats (ESPN): 2,442 passing yards, 17-7 TD-INT, 63.4% completion rate, 88.9 QB rating, 6.4 yards per attempt, 26 sacks taken

Rodgers, age 40, is nearing the end of a career-worst season. He hasn’t thrown for 300 yards in a single game since Dec. 12, 2021, when he was still the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Even after the Davante Adams trade, the Jets’ quarterback has failed to make his offense even league-average.

On Tuesday’s episode of the Scoop City podcast, senior NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared that there are some around the league who have wondered if the Jets might release Rodgers during the season.

“Do you roll out Aaron knowing this isn’t going to be great? He probably doesn’t want to keep getting beat up. Do you place him on IR? Do you just cut him overall? There’s some people around the league who believe you just cut him…I don’t think Aaron Rodgers would be shocked if Aaron Rodgers was cut, that’s where this is at. The owner is done with Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Rodgers is done with the owner. This is not working anymore, this is headed to a divorce.” Dianna Russini on New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers contract (Spotrac): $17.161 million cap hit in 2024, $23.5 million cap hit in 2025, $21 million dead cap charge in 2026-’27, $14 million dead cap charge in 2028, $7M dead cap charge in ’29

If the Jets were to make the stunning decision to release Rodgers this season, they would be left with a $49 million dead cap charge for 2025. If New York holds off until the offseason, there is $9.5 million in cap savings if Rodgers is designated as a post-June 1 release, leaving the Jets with a $35 million dead cap.

“I don’t even know if I want to play yet, but New York would be my first option.” Aaron Rodgers on his plans for the 2025 season (Appearing on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show)

Considering the Jets already came out and said Rodgers remains their starting quarterback, it’s highly improbable Rodgers is released. Even if the four-time NFL MVP were to be cut by New York, he’ll be 41 years old on Dec. 2 and it’s unlikely any contender will add him to the roster.

