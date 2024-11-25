New York Jets address peculiar Aaron Rodgers rumors that emerged during bye week

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets were on a Week 12 bye, so they got to avoid some drama over the weekend’s action. Yet, they had plenty of storylines throughout the week to fuel the latest batch of Jets rumors in NFL circles.

Folks heard that the Jets were considering benching Rodgers, especially since team owner Woody Johnson reportedly discussed it with clubhouse leaders earlier this season. Another was that the 40-year-old QB had been avoiding getting any medical scans done, hoping to avoid the bench due to injury.

Well, now that it’s Monday and the Jets are back in the building working toward winning their next game, it was time to talk to reporters about some of these peculiar rumors regarding Rodgers.

New York Jets won’t bench Aaron Rodgers, not aware of QB avoiding doctors

New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich addressed the Aaron Rodgers rumors head-on. First and foremost, the Jets have “no plans” to shut down their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. He even stated that the aging four-time NFL MVP looks healthier after a full week of rest.

“All I can say — and you’d have to ask Aaron if he’s fully healthy — but he’s better off today than he’s been as of late. So he’s definitely feeling healthier than he has for probably the last month, and a healthy Aaron Rodgers is the Aaron Rodgers we all love. So, excited about what that looks like.” New York Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich on Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers hasn’t missed any of the Jets’ 11 games this season, yet rumors about his health have led to questions. It also didn’t help that some have suggested he’s been avoiding extensive medical analysis to make sure doctors don’t find something serious that would lead to being removed from the starting lineup.

Yet, if Rodgers is avoiding medical scans, his head coach doesn’t know about it, with Ulbrich replying, “That’s news to me.”

Sitting at 3-8, the Jets don’t have a chance at reaching the postseason, but that hasn’t impacted their desire to compete for the team’s final six games. Despite rumors suggesting otherwise, that apparently means Rodgers will remain as the Jets’ starting quarterback for the final stretch.

