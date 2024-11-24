Aaron Rodgers refusing medical exams in attempt to avoid getting benched by New York Jets

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets aren’t getting the results they expected this season. For the Jets, this isn’t a ‘new’ problem, it’s what fans have become used to at MetLife Stadium. But for the four-time NFL MVP who always expects excellence, this season has been far outside the norm.

Some, including Jets owner Woody Johnson, have wondered if the 40-year-old quarterback should be benched. Yet, the Jets don’t really have a better option, with 35-year-old Tyrod Taylor being the only other QB on the active roster. At 3-8, the Jets don’t have anything but pride to play for this season, and Rodgers is doing everything in his power to assure he doesn’t lose his starting job to someone else.

How injured is Aaron Rodgers? Nobody knows

If the coaching staff isn’t willing to consider benching their franchise quarterback due to performance, or simply wanting to get a look at another QB, then perhaps the New York Jets will have to get creative. One potential solution could be to remove Aaron Rodgers from the starting lineup due to injury.

Yet, the only issue is, the former Super Bowl-winning QB hasn’t been willing to play by the rules and is refusing thorough medical evaluations in hopes of avoiding getting sent to the bench.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, even Rodgers’ hamstring injury wouldn’t hold him down. When questioned about his status, Rodgers quickly retorted, “I’m playing.” This has reportedly been a common theme for the Jets QB this season.

“One source explained that Rodgers has resisted getting scans done, not wanting to reveal the severity of his injuries out of fear of having to come off the field. He has insisted that he keep playing.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Aaron Rodgers

While Rodgers’ numbers aren’t horrible, he has 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but close to a career-worst 222 passing yards per game. The Jets are also averaging just 18.5 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NFL.

So while everyone is wondering where Rodgers will play in 2025, perhaps the bigger question is whether he’s truly healthy. If not, perhaps a team could be getting a better player than everyone anticipates next season.

