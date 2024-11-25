New York Jets could make history by hiring NFL’s first female GM

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The New York Jets spared their fanbase from suffering through another loss on Sunday as the team observed a much-needed bye week. Perhaps the extra time off can help Aaron Rodgers heal from whatever injuries the 40-year-old quarterback may be suffering through.

Or maybe it helped the organization hone in on their offseason GM and coaching search after moving on from Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh. After all, it may not be a coincidence that Monday’s Jets news revealed the team would be consulting The 33rd Team to help proceed through their GM and coaching search.

Amidst all the latest Jets rumors, we’ve learned of a potential frontrunner to become the team’s next GM in 2025, and it could be a historical hire.

There’s no telling who or what type of candidates the New York Jets are looking for in their general manager search. Are they seeking someone with previous experience as an NFL GM? If so, the list is small.

Chances are, the Jets will hire a qualified candidate who has performed several duties across multiple NFL organizations, even if they don’t have any experience with final say over the roster. They could even hire someone who works for the league office.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, one name Jets fans should keep a close eye on is the NFL’s chief football administrative officer, Dawn Aponte.

“One name with a lot of ties to the Jets GM search is NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer Dawn Aponte. She previously worked for NYJ, and she worked w/ Tannenbaum in Miami. Aponte interviewed for Chargers GM job and has been among top candidates to be the first female NFL GM” CBS’ Jonathan Jones on next New York Jets GM

For the record, the NFL has never had a female GM, so Aponte and the Jets would be making history with this hire. As Jones mentioned, she also has strong ties to the Jets, having worked in the organization from 1991 to 2005.

Aponte has worked with Mike Tannenbaum, Bill Parcells, and Bill Belichick, to name a few. She even interviewed for the Chargers’ GM vacancy this past offseason, so it’s not like other teams haven’t considered her for the position.

