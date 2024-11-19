Identifying top Aaron Rodgers landing spots for 2025, including the Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Jets traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in April 2023 with the hope the future Hall of Famer would turn them into a Super Bowl contender, or at the very least end the longest playoff drought in pro sports. Less than two years later, the Jets have fired the head coach and general manager who brought Rodgers to New York. Related: Troubling New York Jets rumors about influences behind Woody Johnson’s decision-making With the franchise expected to undergo massive changes this offseason, likely including owner Woody Johnson stepping away, Rodgers’ future in New York is increasingly uncertain. Amid NFL rumors that the four-time NFL MVP won’t be back in 2025, we’re examining top landing spots for Rodgers next season.

New York Giants

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will be one of the most fascinating teams to monitor this offseason. Brian Daboll is firmly on the hot seat right now and general manager Joe Schoen is also on thin ice with New York. If the Giants fire both their general manager and head coach, then there’s no sense in a new regime tying itself to Rodgers. However, Schoen and Daboll returning in 2025 would put them in a position where they need to try and win immediately. Related: 2025 NFL Draft order With the 2025 NFL Draft class particularly weak at quarterback and Sam Darnold likely one of the top quarterbacks available in free agency, Rodgers might become an option. He’d have a No. 1 receiver in Malik Nabers along with an emerging high-end running back in Tyrone Tracy Jr. Just as important, a healthy Giants offensive line with Andrew Thomas could provide solid pass protection for the veteran. in this situation, Rodgers would be a bridge quarterback to whichever rookie New York drafts.

Tennessee Titans

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback-needy teams picking near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft will all encounter the same problem. There isn’t a surefire face of the franchise available. Shedeur Sanders stands out as the best option right now, but NFL teams have concerns about baggage and with Deion Sanders planning to influence who drafts his son, a team like the Tennessee Titans probably won’t make the list. Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025 It’s also worth noting that before Rodgers requested a trade to the New York Jets, the Tennessee Titans reached out to the Green Bay Packers about a potential deal. Rodgers also reportedly bought land near Nashville in 2022. He would provide Titans head coach Brian Callahan with a veteran quarterback to execute his system and there are already solid offensive weapons in place. As with many of these highlighted landing spots, Rodgers would be a bridge starter for a season while a rookie develops.

Carolina Panthers

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is well-known at this point for his desperation to fix the quarterback situation, wanting a face of the franchise to provide stability. Reports have already surfaced that the organization has soured on Bryce Young and this is not going to be a desired landing spot for top quarterback prospects or veterans. Also Read: Best NFL players of all time As for Rodgers, he’s not going to have many options if the Jets move on from him. Any team with a conceivable shot at winning the Super Bowl won’t pursue him and his penchant for creating controversy and headlines will drive other clubs away. With the Panthers still in the early stages of a multi-year rebuild, Rodgers could at least make the on-field product slightly better as the front office works to build the roster through the NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Tom Brady is going to have significant involvement in the decision-making of the Las Vegas Raiders’ front office, especially at quarterback. For now, both Brady and owner Mark Davis seemingly have their eye on Shedeur Sanders as the next face of the franchise. The interest also seems to be mutual, but history has shown the Raiders’ quarterback plans rarely come to fruition. Related: Las Vegas Raiders coaching candidates to replace Antonio Pierce At the very least, Rodgers would be the best quarterback the Raiders have had in several years and he would get to return to the West Coast. Rodgers does have a good relationship with Brady and Davis would certainly love to have a big name making half his starts at Allegiant Stadium. Rodgers wouldn’t turn the Raiders into playoff contenders by any means, but he could become the team’s fallback plan if they can’t draft Sanders.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images