Troubling New York Jets rumors about team’s decision-making, influence on Woody Johnson

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New York Jets fired general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday, becoming the first NFL team this season to fire their general manager. Months after becoming the first NFL team to fire its head coach, there are now rumors coming out of New York about owner Woody Johnson.

Johnson, age 77, purchased the Jets for $635 million in 2000. Since that time, New York has made the playoffs just six times under Johnson’s tenure and has the longest active playoff drought in professional sports.

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025, potential targets for New York Jets coaching search

When New York fired Saleh, it was Johnson and not Douglas who spoke with reporters regarding the team’s decision to make a head-coaching change. Even then, Douglas’s absence was seen as another sign that he was on thin ice in the organization and was unlikely to return in 2025.

As the Jets organization now begins evaluating general manager and head-coaching candidates to replace Saleh and Douglas, reports are coming out of New York that will raise significant concerns for potential candidates interested in the job.

Related: 2025 NFL Draft order, New York Jets draft picks

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, people who have worked inside the Jets organization believe that a big part of the reason for the long-standing issues with the franchise is how Johnson makes his decisions. People inside the building have seen how “internet influences” have had a significant impact on Johnson’s decision-making as the Jets owner.

Also Read: NFL coaches on the hot seat

Another concerning issue for New York, some of the people inside the franchise who do have sway are non-football people and they reportedly have some of the biggest influences on Johnson. It’s part of the reason why many believe the Jets have one of the longest playoff droughts in NFL history.

As for Aaron Rodgers, the future Hall of Fame quarterback has stated repeatedly that he has an interest in playing next season. While his final decision will likely take several months, it’s not even the biggest offseason storyline regarding the Jets.

With President-elect Donald Trump being sworn into office next year, Johnson is likely to be appointed by President Trump for an ambassador role as he did in Trump’s first term. When Johnson served as Ambassador to the United Kingdom, his brother Christopher Jones took over day-to-day operations. It’s widely expected that Christopher would retain that role if Woody becomes an ambassador again.