Las Vegas Raiders urged to hire most sought-after coach in 2025 hiring cycle

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Last season, when the Las Vegas Raiders seemingly couldn’t do anything right, the organization decided to move on from Josh McDaniels. Then, Antonio Pierce came along and took a 3-5 team and led them to a 5-4 record to finish with a respectable 8-9 record.

That was good enough to earn Coach Pierce a second season on the job. Yet, they’ve gotten much worse results in his first full season on the job, where the Raiders have slumped to a 3-12 record. Now, there’s some talk that the Raiders could move on from Pierce before he gets to a second season at the helm, and one analyst believes they have the perfect solution.

Related: Early NFL coaching carousel predictions for head coach hirings 2025

Analyst calls on Las Vegas Raiders to hire Mike Vrabel

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

There’s been no indication that the Las Vegas Raiders are ready to fire Antonio Pierce after just one full season as head coach. But that could change if the Raiders lose their final two games in embarrassing fashion.

If so, they’ll once again need to embark on a new coaching search, but they may still have a shortlist ready from last season’s interviews. Even so, there’s one candidate who Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes would be a perfect fit for the Raiders: Mike Vrabel.

He noted several reasons why Vrabel would make sense in Las Vegas, starting with his connection to former teammate Tom Brady. Brady is expected to have input in team-building decisions, which surely includes the Raiders’ next quarterback, but it could involve hiring their next head coach too.

Another reason is due to the belief that Vrabel can lead a quick culture change in Vegas thanks to his experience both as a player and as a coach. After all, the Tennessee Titans did still have three playoff appearances in six seasons under Coach Vrabel.

One thing that seems certain: Vrabel will receive multiple head coaching interviews this offseason. It seems almost inevitable that he’ll get another opportunity to coach again; the biggest question is which NFL team will hire him first.

Related: Worst NFL owners right now: Ranking 10 worst owners in NFL