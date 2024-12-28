Experts warn of Las Vegas Raiders’ ‘all-in’ approach in 2025

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

After finishing 8-9 last season, the Las Vegas Raiders have turned into one of the NFL’s worst teams in 2024, entering the Week 17 schedule with a 3-12 record. Las Vegas doesn’t have a franchise quarterback, and since the Raiders are projected to pick sixth in the 2025 NFL Draft, they’re not on track to land one of the top QB prospects either.

In other words, the Raiders could be a year or two away from turning their fate around, and there’s no telling whether Antonio Pierce is the right man for the job either. However, with Tom Brady’s involvement, perhaps the Raiders can lead a quick turnaround.

Tom Brady’s influence could lead to ‘all-in’ Las Vegas Raiders mindset

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

One thing the 2024 Las Vegas Raiders did get right was making Brock Bowers their first-round pick. He won’t win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he’s still just ten yards away from surpassing Mike Ditka’s single-season receiving yard record by a rookie tight end.

But the Raiders will need a lot more than just a blossoming superstar tight end to turn this organization around. They’ll need a franchise quarterback and a defense that doesn’t allow over 25 points per game as they currently do.

However, some believe the Raiders’ offseason approach could have a big impact on their future success. In fact, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini indicates that Tom Brady’s influence could lead to an “all-in” approach in Vegas.

“Mark Davis, the Raiders’ majority owner, has already hinted at the impact Brady will have, describing him as having “a huge voice” in shaping the team’s future. That influence likely won’t stop at player acquisitions or strategy — it will extend to the entire organizational culture. Brady brings a winning mentality and a wealth of football knowledge, and it’s clear Davis values that expertise.



Davis is, wisely, letting the seven-time Super Bowl champion have a say in the team’s direction. With Brady involved, expect nothing less than an all-in approach.” Dianna Russini on Las Vegas Raiders

An all-in approach has to sound like music to the ears of Raiders fans. Yet, unless it’s executed well, overspending can lead to more problems down the road. In other words, the Raiders have to make sure the decisions they make are the right ones this time around.

