NFL insider speculates on Pittsburgh Steelers trading George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have a top-ranked passing offense, but when Russell Wilson or Justin Fields air it out, George Pickens is the straw that stirs the drink. He leads all Steelers in targets, receptions, and receiving yards despite missing three games.

He’s the unquestioned alpha receiver in the Steel City, flashing superstar potential. Yet, there are other times when Pickens’ actions display a WR1 who has diva-like tendencies. Could those flare-ups cause turmoil in Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin-led locker room?

Mike Florio asks whether Pittsburgh Steelers would trade George Pickens

The talent of George Pickens is undeniable. At the time of his injury, he ranked in the top five of receiving yards this season. Keep in mind, this is a 23-year-old who’s in his third season and already has one 1,000-yard season to his name. If he can record 50 yards in each of the next two games, he’ll have two 1,000-yard seasons.

But he’s also headed into the final year of his contract next season. Typically, with players as proven as Pickens, teams negotiate contract extensions before their contract year kicks off. Will the Steelers do the same, or will they look for another Day 2 or Day 3 draft pick gem, like they’ve done time and time again with their receivers?

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio recently asked the question, speculating on if the Steelers would consider trading their top wideout, with the understanding that they may be able to replace him with a much more affordable option, who doesn’t cause any problems.

“When Pickens crashed the post-game interview of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to hand out a pair of Christmas hugs, my first reaction was that, in the immediate aftermath of not beating them, Pickens was sending a message that he’d like to join them.



Whatever happens, Pickens becomes eligible for his second contract after Pittsburgh’s Week 18 game. Due to make only $1.625 million in 2025, Pickens might be looking for a financial reward ASAFP. (He might even want it before the wild-card round.)



He also might want to move on. And the Steelers might be at the point where they’re willing to move on from him.” PFT’s Mike Florio on George Pickens

For the record, Florio isn’t indicating that he’s heard of any Steelers trade rumors involving Pickens, but you can bet that teams will try calling them about their top receiver anyway. All it takes is one offer that’s too good to refuse, yet the same can be said about future contract discussions with Pickens too.

