8 Sam Darnold landing spots this offseason

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter speculated that there could be as many as seven teams interested in signing Sam Darnold to a long-term contract. Adding in the Minnesota Vikings potentially re-signing their sudden star quarterback, we look at eight teams who could end up paying the former No. 3 overall pick this offseason.

New York Giants

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Giants probably aren’t going to be the team that ends up paying Darnold. They’re currently in position to land the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could land them their QB of the future. Then again, maybe the Giants would prefer to trade down and select another potential superstar like Travis Hunter instead. Related: Week 17 fantasy rankings: best fantasy QB, RB, WR and TE this week

New Orleans Saints

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

When healthy, Derek Carr has shown he can still be an above-average starting quarterback. Yet, the Saints could see more long-term potential in the soon-to-be 28-year-old Darnold instead. Darnold has flashed signs of being a star, and it’s up to his next team to maximize his potential. Yet, unless they hire an offensive wizard, will Darnold feel confident that the Saints are his best landing spot? Related: 2024 NFL QB Rankings

Cleveland Browns

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Browns would have to somehow move on from Deshaun Watson to give this idea any thought. Yet, Darnold could see some appeal in linking up with Kevin Stefanski, and the Browns also have Jerry Jeudy plus David Njoku as respectable weapons Darnold can win with. Related: 2024 NFL Defense Rankings

New York Jets

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Set to turn 42 years old next season, Aaron Rodgers might not be back with the Jets in 2025. But how awkward would it be for Darnold to return to where it all started back in New York, who selected him third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft? Even though the presence of Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson will entice, the Jets would likely need a bright offensive mind to give Darnold enough confidence to return to MetLife Stadium for the next step in his career. Related: Best 2025 NFL coaching candidates

Tennessee Titans

Credit: Christine Tannous/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Titans coach Brian Callahan has worked with Joe Burrow before, and he’s gotten good games out of Will Levis and Mason Rudolph despite Tennessee not having many offensive weapons. With the Titans currently slated to pick fourth in April, they may not be in position to land their QB of the future. Turning to Darnold could be the solution this team needs. Related: 2025 NFL Draft order: Picks by team, 2025 NFL Draft order right now and NFL Draft order by round

Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brock Bowers might be the NFL’s best tight end in a few short years, if not next season. Tight ends are a quarterback’s best friend, and the Raiders could have trouble getting their QB of the future via the draft, where they’re projected to pick sixth. But again, would Darnold feel good about heading to the Raiders, where Antonio Pierce’s future is likely in question? Related: Top-selling NFL jerseys 2024: Who has the NFL’s best-selling jersey?

Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Mike Tomlin has gotten solid QB play from Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, but the Steelers haven’t shown signs of being an elite offense. It’s possible that they just need more time to gel, but Pittsburgh could end up feeling like they could do better with Darnold under center. For the former first-round pick, he’d not only have George Pickens to rely on, the Steelers have never had a losing record under Coach Tomlin. This might be the next-best solution for Darnold, unless the Vikings are willing to foot the bill. Related: 2024 Super Bowl odds

Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images