Week 17 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy QB, RB, WR and TE this week

Week 17 is the penultimate week of the 2024 NFL regular season and for many, the fantasy football championships. It all comes down to the matchups this week. With some great matchups on tap, our Week 17 fantasy rankings will take you through the best plays this week.
The NFL schedule for Week 17 is unique, with two games on Wednesday, one game on Thursday, three games on Saturday and a shorter slate on Sunday. Let’s dive into our Week 15 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings.
Week 17 fantasy QB rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|1
|Josh Allen
|vs New York Jets
|2
|Jayden Daniels
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|3
|Jalen Hurts
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|4
|Lamar Jackson
|@ Houston Texans
|5
|Joe Burrow
|vs Denver Broncos
|6
|Baker Mayfield
|vs Carolina Panthers
|7
|Bo Nix
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|8
|Matthew Stafford
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|9
|Sam Darnold
|vs Green Bay Packers
|10
|Brock Purdy
|vs Detroit Lions
|11
|Patrick Mahomes
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|12
|Jordan Love
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|13
|Jared Goff
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|14
|Justin Herbert
|@ New England Patriots
|15
|Kyler Murray
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|16
|Tua Tagovailoa
|@ Cleveland Browns
|17
|Russell Wilson
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|18
|C.J. Stroud
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|19
|Drake Maye
|vs New England Patriots
|20
|Aaron Rodgers
|@ Buffalo Bills
Week 17 fantasy RB rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|2
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|@ Washington Commanders
|4
|Derrick Henry
|@ Houston Texans
|5
|Chase Brown
|vs Denver Broncos
|6
|Kyren Williams
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|7
|Josh Jacobs
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|8
|Bucky Irving
|vs Carolina Panthers
|9
|Jonathan Taylor
|@ New York Giants
|10
|James Conner
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|11
|De’Von Achane
|@ Cleveland Browns
|12
|Tony Pollard
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|13
|James Cook
|vs New York Jets
|14
|Aaron Jones
|vs Green Bay Packers
|15
|Kenneth Walker III
|@ Chicago Bears
|16
|Brian Robinson Jr
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|17
|Joe Mixon
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|18
|Breece Hall
|@ Buffalo Bills
|19
|Chuba Hubbard
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|20
|Rachaad White
|vs Carolina Panthers
|21
|Isiah Pacheco
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|22
|D’Andre Swift
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|23
|Isaac Guerendo
|vs Detroit Lions
|24
|Jerome Ford
|vs Miami Dolphins
|25
|Gus Edwards
|@ New England Patriots
|26
|Rico Dowdle
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|27
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|28
|Jaylen Warren
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|29
|Kendre Miller
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|30
|Najee Harris
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
Week 17 fantasy WR rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|vs Green Bay Packers
|2
|A.J. Brown
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|3
|Ja’Marr Chase
|vs Denver Broncos
|4
|Puka Nacua
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|5
|Mike Evans
|vs Carolina Panthers
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|7
|Terry McLaurin
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|8
|Nico Collins
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|9
|Cooper Kupp
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|10
|Courtland Sutton
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|11
|Ladd McConkey
|@ New England Patriots
|12
|CeeDee Lamb
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|13
|Tee Higgins
|vs Denver Broncos
|14
|Drake London
|@ Washington Commanders
|15
|Tyreek Hill
|@ Cleveland Browns
|16
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|@ Chicago Bears
|17
|Davante Adams
|@ Buffalo Bills
|18
|Jauan Jennings
|vs Detroit Lions
|19
|Zay Flowers
|@ Houston Texans
|20
|Garrett Wilson
|@ Buffalo Bills
|21
|Brian Thomas Jr
|vs Tennessee Titans
|22
|Jerry Jeudy
|vs Miami Dolphins
|23
|DK Metcalf
|@ Chicago Bears
|24
|Jordan Addison
|vs Green Bay Packers
|25
|Malik Nabers
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|26
|Romeo Doubs
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|27
|Calvin Ridley
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|28
|DJ Moore
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|29
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|30
|Jayden Reed
|@ Minnesota Vikings
Week 17 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|1
|Trey McBride
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|2
|George Kittle
|vs Detroit Lions
|3
|Brock Bowers
|@ New Orleans Saints
|4
|T.J. Hockenson
|vs Green Bay Packers
|5
|Travis Kelce
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|6
|Jonnu Smith
|@ Cleveland Browns
|7
|Mark Andrews
|@ Houston Texans
|8
|Tucker Kraft
|@ Green Bay Packers
|9
|David Njoku
|vs Miami Dolphins
|10
|Sam LaPorta
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|11
|Pat Freiermuth
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|12
|Cade Otton
|vs Carolina Panthers
|13
|Hunter Henry
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|14
|Zach Ertz
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|15
|Dalton Kincaid
|vs New York Jets
|16
|Kyle Pitts
|@ Washington Commanders
|17
|Brenton Strange
|vs Tennessee Titans
|18
|Jake Ferguson
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|19
|Mike Gesicki
|vs Denver Broncos
|20
|Juwan Johnson
|vs Las Vegas Raiders