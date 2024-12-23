Week 17 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy QB, RB, WR and TE this week

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 17 is the penultimate week of the 2024 NFL regular season and for many, the fantasy football championships. It all comes down to the matchups this week. With some great matchups on tap, our Week 17 fantasy rankings will take you through the best plays this week.

The NFL schedule for Week 17 is unique, with two games on Wednesday, one game on Thursday, three games on Saturday and a shorter slate on Sunday. Let’s dive into our Week 15 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings.

Week 17 fantasy QB rankings

RANK PLAYER POSITION 1 Josh Allen vs New York Jets 2 Jayden Daniels vs Atlanta Falcons 3 Jalen Hurts vs Dallas Cowboys 4 Lamar Jackson @ Houston Texans 5 Joe Burrow vs Denver Broncos 6 Baker Mayfield vs Carolina Panthers 7 Bo Nix @ Cincinnati Bengals 8 Matthew Stafford vs Arizona Cardinals 9 Sam Darnold vs Green Bay Packers 10 Brock Purdy vs Detroit Lions 11 Patrick Mahomes @ Pittsburgh Steelers 12 Jordan Love @ Minnesota Vikings 13 Jared Goff @ San Francisco 49ers 14 Justin Herbert @ New England Patriots 15 Kyler Murray @ Los Angeles Rams 16 Tua Tagovailoa @ Cleveland Browns 17 Russell Wilson vs Kansas City Chiefs 18 C.J. Stroud @ Baltimore Ravens 19 Drake Maye vs New England Patriots 20 Aaron Rodgers @ Buffalo Bills

Week 17 fantasy RB rankings

RANK PLAYER POSITION 1 Saquon Barkley vs Dallas Cowboys 2 Jahmyr Gibbs @ San Francisco 49ers 3 Bijan Robinson @ Washington Commanders 4 Derrick Henry @ Houston Texans 5 Chase Brown vs Denver Broncos 6 Kyren Williams vs Arizona Cardinals 7 Josh Jacobs @ Minnesota Vikings 8 Bucky Irving vs Carolina Panthers 9 Jonathan Taylor @ New York Giants 10 James Conner @ Los Angeles Rams 11 De’Von Achane @ Cleveland Browns 12 Tony Pollard @ Jacksonville Jaguars 13 James Cook vs New York Jets 14 Aaron Jones vs Green Bay Packers 15 Kenneth Walker III @ Chicago Bears 16 Brian Robinson Jr vs Atlanta Falcons 17 Joe Mixon vs Baltimore Ravens 18 Breece Hall @ Buffalo Bills 19 Chuba Hubbard vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 Rachaad White vs Carolina Panthers 21 Isiah Pacheco @ Pittsburgh Steelers 22 D’Andre Swift vs Seattle Seahawks 23 Isaac Guerendo vs Detroit Lions 24 Jerome Ford vs Miami Dolphins 25 Gus Edwards @ New England Patriots 26 Rico Dowdle @ Philadelphia Eagles 27 Rhamondre Stevenson vs Los Angeles Chargers 28 Jaylen Warren vs Kansas City Chiefs 29 Kendre Miller vs Las Vegas Raiders 30 Najee Harris vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 17 fantasy WR rankings

RANK PLAYER POSITION 1 Justin Jefferson vs Green Bay Packers 2 A.J. Brown vs Dallas Cowboys 3 Ja’Marr Chase vs Denver Broncos 4 Puka Nacua vs Arizona Cardinals 5 Mike Evans vs Carolina Panthers 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown @ San Francisco 49ers 7 Terry McLaurin vs Atlanta Falcons 8 Nico Collins vs Baltimore Ravens 9 Cooper Kupp vs Arizona Cardinals 10 Courtland Sutton @ Cincinnati Bengals 11 Ladd McConkey @ New England Patriots 12 CeeDee Lamb @ Philadelphia Eagles 13 Tee Higgins vs Denver Broncos 14 Drake London @ Washington Commanders 15 Tyreek Hill @ Cleveland Browns 16 Jaxon Smith-Njigba @ Chicago Bears 17 Davante Adams @ Buffalo Bills 18 Jauan Jennings vs Detroit Lions 19 Zay Flowers @ Houston Texans 20 Garrett Wilson @ Buffalo Bills 21 Brian Thomas Jr vs Tennessee Titans 22 Jerry Jeudy vs Miami Dolphins 23 DK Metcalf @ Chicago Bears 24 Jordan Addison vs Green Bay Packers 25 Malik Nabers vs Indianapolis Colts 26 Romeo Doubs @ Minnesota Vikings 27 Calvin Ridley @ Jacksonville Jaguars 28 DJ Moore vs Seattle Seahawks 29 Marvin Harrison Jr @ Los Angeles Rams 30 Jayden Reed @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 17 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

RANK PLAYER POSITION 1 Trey McBride @ Los Angeles Rams 2 George Kittle vs Detroit Lions 3 Brock Bowers @ New Orleans Saints 4 T.J. Hockenson vs Green Bay Packers 5 Travis Kelce @ Pittsburgh Steelers 6 Jonnu Smith @ Cleveland Browns 7 Mark Andrews @ Houston Texans 8 Tucker Kraft @ Green Bay Packers 9 David Njoku vs Miami Dolphins 10 Sam LaPorta @ San Francisco 49ers 11 Pat Freiermuth vs Kansas City Chiefs 12 Cade Otton vs Carolina Panthers 13 Hunter Henry vs Los Angeles Chargers 14 Zach Ertz vs Atlanta Falcons 15 Dalton Kincaid vs New York Jets 16 Kyle Pitts @ Washington Commanders 17 Brenton Strange vs Tennessee Titans 18 Jake Ferguson @ Philadelphia Eagles 19 Mike Gesicki vs Denver Broncos 20 Juwan Johnson vs Las Vegas Raiders

