Week 17 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy QB, RB, WR and TE this week

Updated:
Week 17 fantasy rankings
Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 17 is the penultimate week of the 2024 NFL regular season and for many, the fantasy football championships. It all comes down to the matchups this week. With some great matchups on tap, our Week 17 fantasy rankings will take you through the best plays this week.

The NFL schedule for Week 17 is unique, with two games on Wednesday, one game on Thursday, three games on Saturday and a shorter slate on Sunday. Let’s dive into our Week 15 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings.

Week 17 fantasy QB rankings

Week 17 fantasy rankings
Credit: Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
RANKPLAYERPOSITION
1Josh Allenvs New York Jets
2Jayden Danielsvs Atlanta Falcons
3Jalen Hurtsvs Dallas Cowboys
4Lamar Jackson@ Houston Texans
5Joe Burrowvs Denver Broncos
6Baker Mayfieldvs Carolina Panthers
7Bo Nix@ Cincinnati Bengals
8Matthew Staffordvs Arizona Cardinals
9Sam Darnoldvs Green Bay Packers
10Brock Purdyvs Detroit Lions
11Patrick Mahomes@ Pittsburgh Steelers
12Jordan Love@ Minnesota Vikings
13Jared Goff@ San Francisco 49ers
14Justin Herbert@ New England Patriots
15Kyler Murray@ Los Angeles Rams
16Tua Tagovailoa@ Cleveland Browns
17Russell Wilsonvs Kansas City Chiefs
18C.J. Stroud@ Baltimore Ravens
19Drake Mayevs New England Patriots
20Aaron Rodgers@ Buffalo Bills

Week 17 fantasy RB rankings

Week 17 fantasy rankings
Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
RANKPLAYERPOSITION
1Saquon Barkleyvs Dallas Cowboys
2Jahmyr Gibbs@ San Francisco 49ers
3Bijan Robinson@ Washington Commanders
4Derrick Henry@ Houston Texans
5Chase Brownvs Denver Broncos
6Kyren Williamsvs Arizona Cardinals
7Josh Jacobs@ Minnesota Vikings
8Bucky Irvingvs Carolina Panthers
9Jonathan Taylor@ New York Giants
10James Conner@ Los Angeles Rams
11De’Von Achane@ Cleveland Browns
12Tony Pollard@ Jacksonville Jaguars
13James Cookvs New York Jets
14Aaron Jonesvs Green Bay Packers
15Kenneth Walker III@ Chicago Bears
16Brian Robinson Jrvs Atlanta Falcons
17Joe Mixonvs Baltimore Ravens
18Breece Hall@ Buffalo Bills
19Chuba Hubbardvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20Rachaad Whitevs Carolina Panthers
21Isiah Pacheco@ Pittsburgh Steelers
22D’Andre Swiftvs Seattle Seahawks
23Isaac Guerendovs Detroit Lions
24Jerome Fordvs Miami Dolphins
25Gus Edwards@ New England Patriots
26Rico Dowdle@ Philadelphia Eagles
27Rhamondre Stevensonvs Los Angeles Chargers
28Jaylen Warrenvs Kansas City Chiefs
29Kendre Millervs Las Vegas Raiders
30Najee Harrisvs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 17 fantasy WR rankings

Week 17 fantasy rankings
Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
RANKPLAYERPOSITION
1Justin Jeffersonvs Green Bay Packers
2A.J. Brownvs Dallas Cowboys
3Ja’Marr Chasevs Denver Broncos
4Puka Nacuavs Arizona Cardinals
5Mike Evansvs Carolina Panthers
6Amon-Ra St. Brown@ San Francisco 49ers
7Terry McLaurinvs Atlanta Falcons
8Nico Collinsvs Baltimore Ravens
9Cooper Kuppvs Arizona Cardinals
10Courtland Sutton@ Cincinnati Bengals
11Ladd McConkey@ New England Patriots
12CeeDee Lamb@ Philadelphia Eagles
13Tee Higginsvs Denver Broncos
14Drake London@ Washington Commanders
15Tyreek Hill@ Cleveland Browns
16Jaxon Smith-Njigba@ Chicago Bears
17Davante Adams@ Buffalo Bills
18Jauan Jenningsvs Detroit Lions
19Zay Flowers@ Houston Texans
20Garrett Wilson@ Buffalo Bills
21Brian Thomas Jrvs Tennessee Titans
22Jerry Jeudyvs Miami Dolphins
23DK Metcalf@ Chicago Bears
24Jordan Addisonvs Green Bay Packers
25Malik Nabersvs Indianapolis Colts
26Romeo Doubs@ Minnesota Vikings
27Calvin Ridley@ Jacksonville Jaguars
28DJ Moorevs Seattle Seahawks
29Marvin Harrison Jr@ Los Angeles Rams
30Jayden Reed@ Minnesota Vikings

Week 17 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

Week 17 fantasy rankings
Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
RANKPLAYERPOSITION
1Trey McBride@ Los Angeles Rams
2George Kittlevs Detroit Lions
3Brock Bowers@ New Orleans Saints
4T.J. Hockensonvs Green Bay Packers
5Travis Kelce@ Pittsburgh Steelers
6Jonnu Smith@ Cleveland Browns
7Mark Andrews@ Houston Texans
8Tucker Kraft@ Green Bay Packers
9David Njokuvs Miami Dolphins
10Sam LaPorta@ San Francisco 49ers
11Pat Freiermuthvs Kansas City Chiefs
12Cade Ottonvs Carolina Panthers
13Hunter Henryvs Los Angeles Chargers
14Zach Ertzvs Atlanta Falcons
15Dalton Kincaidvs New York Jets
16Kyle Pitts@ Washington Commanders
17Brenton Strangevs Tennessee Titans
18Jake Ferguson@ Philadelphia Eagles
19Mike Gesickivs Denver Broncos
20Juwan Johnsonvs Las Vegas Raiders

Additional Week 16 fantasy rankings

Highest-paid college football coaches 2024: Bill Belichick salary among top CFB coach salaries
