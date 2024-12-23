NFL playoff clinching scenarios Week 17: NFL playoff picture today, 8 teams can clinch

The first 16 weeks of the 2024 NFL season have drawn to a close with only two weeks of football remaining before the playoffs. We’ve already seen eight playoff spots locked up and the NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17 could see even more secured along with home-field advantage.

We are examining all the NFL playoff clinching scenarios this week. From teams like the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, who can clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, to clubs like the Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos have shots to snap playoff droughts.

Because of the unique Week 17 NFL schedule, with games on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the NFL playoff picture will be changing a lot in the days to come. Bookmark this page for updates following all the action. Now let’s dive into the NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17 along with the NFL playoff picture right now.

NFL playoff picture 2024

Here is the NFL playoff picture entering Week 17, assuming the Green Bay Packers win on Monday Night Football. The NFL playoff picture will be updated following games on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

AFC Kansas City Chiefs* – 14-1 Buffalo Bills* – 12-3 Pittsburgh Steelers* – 10-5 Houston Texans* –9-6 Baltimore Ravens* – 10-5 (WC) Los Angeles Chargers – 9-6 (WC) Denver Broncos – 9-6 (WC) NFC Detroit Lions* – 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles* – 12-3 Los Angeles Rams – 9 – 6 Atlanta Falcons – 8-7 Minnesota Vikings – 13-2 (WC) Green Bay Packers – 11-4 (WC) Washington Commanders – 10-5 (WC)

Who has clinched the NFL playoffs in 2024?

The Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans have clinched playoff spots. The Chiefs, Texans and Bills clinched their divisions, guaranteeing home-field advantage in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

NFL teams eliminated from playoffs

New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

New York Jets

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

New Orleans Saints

Dallas Cowboys

NFL Playoff matchups right now

AFC (7) Denver Broncos @ (2) Buffalo Bills

(6) Los Angeles Chargers @ (3) Pittsburgh Steelers

(5) Baltimore Ravens vs (4) Houston Texans

BYE: (1) Kansas City Chiefs NFC (7) Washington Commanders @ (2) Philadelphia Eagles

(6) Green Bay Packers) @ (3) Los Angeles Rams

(5) Minnesota Vikings @ (4) Atlanta Falcons

BYE: (1) Detroit Lions

NFL playoff clinching scenarios Week 17

Here are the NFL playoff clinching scenarios this week. The following scenarios are assuming the Green Bay Packers win on Monday Night Football in Week 16.

Kansas City Chiefs – AFC’s No. 1 seed & first-round bye – @ Pittsburgh Steelers Kansas City Chiefs win/tie vs Steelers Buffalo Bills loss/tie vs New York Jets

AFC’s No. 1 seed & first-round bye – @ Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Chargers – AFC playoff berth – @ New England Patriots Los Angeles Chargers win/tie Indianapolis Colts loss/tie vs New York Giants + Miami Dolphins loss/tie vs Cleveland Browns

AFC playoff berth – @ New England Patriots Denver Broncos – AFC playoff berth – @ Cincinnati Bengals Denver Broncos win/tie

AFC playoff berth – @ Cincinnati Bengals Philadelphia Eagles – NFC East title – vs Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia Eagles win/tie Washington Commanders loss/tie vs Atlanta Falcons

NFC East title – vs Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions – NFC’s No. 1 seed & first-round bye – @ San Francisco 49ers Detroit Lions win + Minnesota Vikings loss vs Green Bay Packers

NFC’s No. 1 seed & first-round bye – @ San Francisco 49ers Los Angeles Rams – NFC West title – vs Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams win + Seattle Seahawks loss vs Chicago Bears Los Angeles Rams win + 3.5 wins from Commanders, Vikings, 49ers, Bills, Bengals, Browns Los Angeles Rams tie + Seattle Seahawks tie

NFC West title – vs Arizona Cardinals Atlanta Falcons – NFC South title – @ Washington Commanders Atlanta Falcons win + Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss vs Carolina Panthers

NFC South title – @ Washington Commanders Washington Commanders – NFC playoff berth – vs Atlanta Falcons Washington Commanders win Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss/tie vs Carolina Panthers

NFC playoff berth – vs Atlanta Falcons

NFL playoff hunt right now

AFC

Seed Team Record Win % Tiebreaker 1 Chiefs 14-1 .933 N/A 2 Bills 12-3 .800 N/A 3 Steelers 10-5 .667 Win % vs AFC 4 Texans 9-6 .643 N/A 5* Ravens 10-5 .643 N/A 6* Chargers 9-6 .600 LAC beat DEN 7* Broncos 9-6 .600 ^^ Hunt Colts 7-8 .467 IND beat MIA Hunt Dolphins 7-8 .467 Win % vs AFC Hunt Bengals 7-8 .467 ^^

NFC

Seed Team Record Win % Tiebreaker 1 Lions 13-2 .867 DET beat MIN 2 Eagles 12-3 .800 ^^ 3 Rams 9-6 .600 N/A 4 Falcons 8-7 .533 ATL beat TB 2x 5* Vikings 13-2 .867 N/A 6* Packers 11-4 .733 N/A 7* Commanders 10-5 .667 N/A Hunt Buccaneers 8-7 .533 Win % vs NFC Hunt Seahawks 8-7 .533 ^^

Who can clinch a playoff spot this week NFL?

The Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders can clinch playoff spots in Week 17. The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs can clinch home-field advantage in the NFC and AFC this week.