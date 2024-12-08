NFL insider outlines Sam Darnold contract projections for 2025

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Last offseason, the Minnesota Vikings took a chance on former New York Jets NFL Draft bust Sam Darnold to serve as the bridge quarterback, setting up J.J. McCarthy to be the face of the franchise. While many expected the former No. 3 overall pick to have a bounce-back season under coach Kevin O’Connell, few could have predicted he’d lead the Vikings to a 10-2 record.

Yet, the Vikings only signed Darnold to a one-year contract worth up to $10 million. Heading into the Week 14 NFL schedule with the league’s fifth-most touchdowns, Darnold has set himself up for a massive payday, and chances are it won’t be from the Vikings, who Adam Schefter reported hasn’t even discussed a long-term extension with their current starting QB.

Sam Darnold’s contract could rival Baker Mayfield’s

Odds are, the Minnesota Vikings won’t enter long-term contract discussions with Sam Darnold, no matter how well he closes out the season, even if that means delivering the first Super Bowl in franchise history. Aside from J.J. McCarthy being Minnesota’s quarterback of the future, the next biggest reason why the Vikings are ready to move on is the drastically rising cost of re-signing Darnold.

According to Bleacher Report’s NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Darnold may have priced himself outside of the Vikings’ budget.

“I think it’s going to be extremely difficult for Minnesota to retain him because of the year he’s had. In my opinion, he’s probably going to garner somewhere along the lines of what Baker Mayfield got: Three years, $100 million, which is probably fair, considering his age. He’s still pretty young, and because of what he’s shown on tape this year.” Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz on Sam Darnold

If Darnold had interest in returning as a backup, then perhaps the Vikings would consider signing him. Yet, sticking around as a backup, or even as a threat to McCarthy’s starting job, would be a disservice to the 27-year-old after enjoying a career year.

