NFL analyst speculates on New York Giants’ QB in 2025

Nothing has gone right for the New York Giants this season. The struggle has gotten so bad that the Giants cut bait with their franchise quarterback. To no surprise, moving on from Daniel Jones hasn’t changed their fortune.

Now, the Giants enter the Week 17 NFL schedule with the worst record in the league, setting themselves up to have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But with Jones off the roster and Tommy DeVito showing no signs of being a future starter, the Giants will need a new starting quarterback next season, but who?

New York Giants will have a number of QB options

If the New York Giants can secure the first overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, they’ll have their pick of the litter. As of now, the top projected picks are Colorado’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Miami’s Cam Ward, or receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

As enticing as it is to secure a potential superstar like the Heisman-winning Hunter, what the Giants really need is a new franchise quarterback the entire fanbase can get behind. But the Giants could always take another approach, such as trading out of the top spot and settling on a quarterback who’s currently on another team.

Recently, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell named a number of potential Giants starting quarterbacks for 2025, including Sanders, Ward, and a few veterans.

“If New York lands the top pick, a new coach would have options. He could draft Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) or Cam Ward (Miami), the top passers in the 2025 class. He could make a move for a veteran such as Sam Darnold or, if the Vikings sign their new starter to a long-term deal, attempt to trade for J.J. McCarthy, who just sat out his rookie season because of a knee injury. I’m not willing to even countenance the possibility of Aaron Rodgers moving to another New York team, but the franchise will have options under center.” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell on New York Giants QB in 2025

Sam Darnold would give the Giants a 28-year-old veteran who can help the Giants win right away, but he won’t have Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, or T.J. Hockenson joining him, nor Kevin O’Connell. Thus, if the Giants want to prioritize getting the most out of their next franchise quarterback, they may need to find a head coach who can maximize his skillset.

