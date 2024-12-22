NFL rumors identify one team Shedeur Sanders wants to pick him in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders didn’t lead hi steam to the College Football Playoff, but the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year has positioned himself to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Following months of NFL rumors regarding which teams Sanders doesn’t want to play for, now there’s intel on where he wants to be.

Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has been pretty clear about his son’s future in the NFL. He doesn’t want his son playing for a team in a cold-weather climate next year and the family is ready to try and influence which team drafts him.

Shedeur Sanders stats (ESPN): 3,926 passing yards, 35-8 TD-INT, 78.3 ESPN QBR, 74.2% completion rate, 8.6 yards per attempt, 38 sacks taken, 4 rushing touchdowns

While Sanders isn’t viewed as a generational talent, with some talent evaluators not even viewing him as one of the two best quarterback prospects in the 025 NFL Draft, he does have a shot to be the first overall pick. However, that could also be dependent on which team holds the No. 1 pick since the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner reportedly has a preference regarding which team picks him.

New York Giants beat reporter Jordan Raanan of ESPN recently reported that people close to the Buffaloes program and the Sanders family “believe” the 6-foot-2 quarterback prefers to be drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders.

If the 2025 NFL Draft was held right now, the Raiders would be making the first overall pick. The team’s interest in Sanders is well-documented, with team owners Mark Davis and Tom Brady both huge fans of Sanders’ game. Las Vegas will also likely be bringing in a new coach in 2025, allowing the organization to potentially find a top play-caller to pair with Sanders.

However, the Giants are neck-and-neck with the Raiders in the battle for the first overall pick and Deion Sanders has said that New York would likely draft his son. While the Raiders could attempt to trade up for the No. 1 pick in that scenario, the Buffaloes’ coach believes the Giants wouldn’t move the pick and would immediately take Sanders.

Ultimately, the pre-draft process will play just as big of a part in where Sanders is drafted as the 2024 college football season. There have already been NFL rumors this year regarding teams’ concerns with some baggage surrounding Sanders with many around the league expecting the interview process to be crucial for him.