‘Plenty’ around NFL believe Las Vegas Raiders already have a coaching frontrunner

Who will coach the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025? Antonio Pierce just got the job in 2024, but his coaching future is already in “serious doubt.” Perhaps a strong finish to the season can help Pierce stay on the job when next season kicks off. Winning his past two games has to work in his favor, but is it too little, too late for a Raiders team with just four wins?
Now there’s another candidate who could generate a lot of interest from the Raiders, but Las Vegas might have to beat several others to the punch.
Mike Vrabel’s Tom Brady ties could lead him to Las Vegas Raiders
One of, if not the hottest name in the 2025 NFL coaching hiring cycle is former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. NFL minds are intrigued with Vrabel due to the belief that he can be a culture changer who has a drastic impact on his next organization. Could that happen with the Las Vegas Raiders?
According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, many are already linking Coach Vrabel to the Raiders, even though Coach Pierce is still on the job.
Vrabel would appear to be a strong fit for the Raiders in many aspects. Some might even feel like the Raiders should have just hired him last offseason. Instead, he spent a year as a consultant with the Cleveland Browns, but his contract expired on Monday, which means any team, including the Raiders can interview Vrabel now, instead of waiting for the season to end like many other candidates currently under contract.