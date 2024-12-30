‘Plenty’ around NFL believe Las Vegas Raiders already have a coaching frontrunner

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Who will coach the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025? Antonio Pierce just got the job in 2024, but his coaching future is already in “serious doubt.” Perhaps a strong finish to the season can help Pierce stay on the job when next season kicks off. Winning his past two games has to work in his favor, but is it too little, too late for a Raiders team with just four wins?

Now there’s another candidate who could generate a lot of interest from the Raiders, but Las Vegas might have to beat several others to the punch.

Related: Antonio Pierce’s coaching future with Las Vegas Raiders now in ‘serious doubt’

Mike Vrabel’s Tom Brady ties could lead him to Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One of, if not the hottest name in the 2025 NFL coaching hiring cycle is former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. NFL minds are intrigued with Vrabel due to the belief that he can be a culture changer who has a drastic impact on his next organization. Could that happen with the Las Vegas Raiders?

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, many are already linking Coach Vrabel to the Raiders, even though Coach Pierce is still on the job.

“Mark Davis will listen to Brady’s counsel on where Pierce has taken the program and where things should go. There are plenty of well-connected folks who believe Vrabel would be the front-runner for that job. In fact, last year, when Brady showed up at the team’s final practice of the season, some internally took it as a sign that a run at Vrabel, who hadn’t yet been fired in Tennessee, could be on the way.



With Vrabel, it’s important to consider his experience at the end in Tennessee in how he’ll seek alignment. Brady could give him that in Vegas.” Albert Breer on Las Vegas Raiders/Mike Vrabel

Vrabel would appear to be a strong fit for the Raiders in many aspects. Some might even feel like the Raiders should have just hired him last offseason. Instead, he spent a year as a consultant with the Cleveland Browns, but his contract expired on Monday, which means any team, including the Raiders can interview Vrabel now, instead of waiting for the season to end like many other candidates currently under contract.

Related: 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Who should the Raiders draft?