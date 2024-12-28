Antonio Pierce’s coaching future with Las Vegas Raiders now in ‘serious doubt’

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Last year, when the Las Vegas Raiders needed a spark, they fired Josh McDaniels after a 3-5 start. Antonio PIerce then took over on an interim basis, leading a 5-4 finish. But this year has been a different story.

This time, the Raiders coach got 15 games, but he’s won fewer of them, with Las Vegas entering the Week 17 NFL schedule at 3-12. Now questions are mounting about whether Pierce is the right coach for the job.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders urged to hire most sought-after coach in 2025 hiring cycle

Antonio Pierce could be one-and-done with Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This past offseason, several Las Vegas Raiders players, including Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby showed strong support for Antonio Pierce to remain the team’s head coach. Adams is now with the New York Jets, but Crosby may not be singing the same tune this time around.

According to NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, now there’s “serious doubt” that Coach Pierce will get a second season as head coach of the Raiders.

“Despite the celebratory scene in the locker room following a Week 16 win over the Jaguars, the belief in league circles continues to be that Antonio Pierce’s future as the Raiders’ head coach is in serious doubt.” NFL Network on Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders haven’t made the postseason since 2021 and they haven’t won a playoff game since 2002. Obviously that burden doesn’t solely fall on Coach Pierce’s shoulders, yet at some point the Raiders have to stop settling for last place and find a coach who can help them climb to the top of the standings, even though they share a division with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Related: Experts warn of Las Vegas Raiders’ ‘all-in’ approach in 2025