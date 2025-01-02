Nick Bosa gushes about Detroit Lions, sparking 49ers trade rumors

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Monday night’s Detroit Lions-San Francisco 49ers game was a lot of fun, especially for the winning team, as Dan Campbell’s squad outdueled Kyle Shanahan’s 40-34. The thing is, Nick Bosa did all he could do, tallying eight tackles (four for loss), two sacks, and four QB hits.

Yet, despite the All-Pro’s best efforts, it wasn’t enough to help the 49ers overcome one of the best teams in the NFL. Of course, in the end, it was the Lions who got the last laugh, and some post-game comments from Bosa suggest he wishes he was playing for a team like Detroit.

The San Francisco 49ers were already out of playoff contention when their matchup against the Detroit Lions kicked off. But that didn’t mean Kyle Shanahan didn’t have his team ready to go.

The same goes for Nick Bosa, who brought his ‘A’ game. After missing three games this season, Bosa doesn’t quite have the same numbers the 49ers are used to seeing from their top pass-rusher. But for at least one night, Bosa played like the All-Pro he is.

Yet, in the end, he wasn’t able to bask in the glory due to the Lions coming out ahead in the six-point 49ers loss. After the game concluded, Bosa spoke about the one big difference in the game, notably, how much fun the Lions were having playing for coach Dan Campbell.

I think they’ve had a ton of injuries on defense, which hurts them, but the mentality of the head coach, you could see it throughout everybody. It’s really a cool team. I could just see from afar that it’s probably a fun team to play for. They come out and they play to win every game, and I respect that. Nick Bosa on Detroit Lions

Some are taking his comments as a hint that he’d prefer to play for the Lions instead of the 49ers. If so, it would have to be via trade, considering he’s still under contract for four more seasons in San Francisco.

Then again, chances are Bosa was simply noting how much more fun it is to play for a winner, and he’s not exactly used to losing with the 49ers, who have made the playoffs in four of his six seasons. If nothing else, Bosa has a ton of respect for Coach Campbell, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t share that same feeling about Coach Shanahan too.

