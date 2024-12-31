NFL exec casts doubt on Detroit Lions beating Minnesota Vikings in Week 18

The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions matchup on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 is both the biggest games of the season and perhaps one of the most pivotal matchups in the history of the NFC North. With the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye on the line, Sunday’s Vikings vs Lions game could determine the Super Bowl winner this season.

The loser of Sunday’s NFC fight falls out of first place in the NFC North and slips from a first-round bye with home-field advantage throughout the NFL playoffs to the No. 5 seed. Instead of hosing every potential playoff game, the loser almost certainly won’t play another home game this season.

In the last Vikings vs Lions game, Detroit won 31-29 thanks to a game-winning field goal from Jake Bates with 15 seconds left in the game. It came after a 12-point fourth-quarter rally that saw Minnesota turn a 28-17 deficit into a 29-28 lead with under 5 minutes to play. Even more will be on the line this time around, but some in the NFL believe this one is squarely in Minnesota’s favor.

One NFL executive speaking to Mike Sando of The Athletic explained why he believes the Vikings are the superior team over the Lions right now. He also touched on the issues Detroit might run into during Sunday’s pivotal matchup.

“I think Minnesota has the edge (over Detroit) because they are healthier and built a little better with the health issues facing Detroit. (Detroit Lions defensive coordinator) Aaron (Glenn) has to find solutions for (Justin) Jefferson and (Jordan) Addison, and I don’t know if they are going to have those answers.” Anonymous NFL executive on the Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings matchup

There is a “feeling” that injuries have now put Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in a position where he doesn’t have the personnel to stick with Minnesota’s receivers in man coverage. That’s especially problematic for the Lions because their pass rush is struggling and Glenn relies heavily on man coverage.

“That becomes tricky. If Detroit is going to live in the Tampa world (of split-safety zone coverage), which they do a good job with, the Minnesota skill, with Aaron Jones and those guys, will be enough, especially with Kevin (O’Connell) doing a good job keeping the game safe for Sam (Darnold). Because on the other side, I think Minnesota can create a turnover or two with Jared (Goff) and those guys (on the Lions’ offense).” NFL executive on the Detroit Lions defense versus the Minnesota Vikings offense

Fortunately for Detroit, its offense showed this season against the Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills that it can get into shootouts and win. Lions quarterback Jared Goff has also excelled versus Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores in the past two years, which bodes well for this offense keeping it competitive if the defense struggles.

If Detroit does lose on Sunday, falling to the No. 5 seed, it would still have a great shot at a rematch. As the No. 5 seed, the Lions would either face the Los Angeles Rams or Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a win likely advancing them to face the No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles if they advanced past the Wild Card Round. A rematch with the Vikings would then potentially be in the NFC Championship Game.