NFL Week 18 predictions: Projecting every game on NFL schedule this week

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The final week of the 2024 NFL regular season has arrived and there is plenty at stake across the National Football League this weekend. Between positioning in the 2025 NFL Draft order, home-field advantage in the NFC and two final playoff spots, nearly every game on the NFL schedule this week matters. With so much on the line, let’s dive into our NFL Week 18 predictions with projections for every matchup. Related: NFL playoff clinching scenarios Week 18, NFL playoff seeding scenarios this week

Baltimore Ravens 24, Cleveland Browns 14

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

While the Cleveland Browns pulled off an upset over the Baltimore Ravens in their last meeting, a lot has changed since. Primarily, Baltimore’s defense has been outstanding over the last six weeks – 171.2 passing yards per game and 75.5 QB rating allowed – which should open the door for a two-score win. Baltimore could take a sizeable early lead in this one and with the No. 3 seed in the AFC locked up with a win, rest their starters in the fourth quarter to keep everyone healthy for the Wild Card round. Related: NFL defense rankings

Cincinnati Bengals 28, Pittsburgh Steelers 27

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even if our NFL Week 18 predictions for the first Saturday matchup prove accurate, the Pittsburgh Steelers will still have something to play for on Saturday night. A loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with a Los Angeles Chargers win on Sunday over the Las Vegas Raiders, would push Pittsburgh into the No. 6 seed for a rematch against the Ravens. Alternatively, winning versus Cincinnati means a matchup against the Houston Texans. With that said, we just don’t trust a Steelers defense that has been abysmal versus the past over the last 5 games – 108.6 QB rating, 70.3% completion rate and 13-4 TD-INT ratio allowed – against Joe Burrow in a must-win game. Related: Worst NFL owners right now

Atlanta Falcons 31, Carolina Panthers 24

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers have an opportunity to play spoiler in Week 18, as a win would knock the Atlanta Falcons out of the playoff mix. However, the absence of running back Chuba Hubbard in combination with the worst defense in the NFL – 111.4 QB rating and 15 passing touchdowns allowed in the last six games – doesn’t bode well for Carolina. Michael Penix Jr. should have a strong performance in this one, but Bijan Robinson will be the star. Of course, this win still requires a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss for Atlanta to win the NFC South. Related: Regrading NFL coaching hires 2024

Washington Commanders 34, Dallas Cowboys 24

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders clinched a playoff spot, but rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels still has plenty to play for in Week 18. With a victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Washington clinches the No. 6 seed in the NFC and a playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Rams or Tampa Bay Buccaneers instead of the Philadelphia Eagles. With how well Daniels has played over the last four games – 13-4 TD-INT, 109.8 QB rating and 72.06% completion rate – the Commanders should be able to cruise to a win versus a short-handed Cowboys roster. Related: NFL Rookie of the Year candidates

Green Bay Packers 27, Chicago Bears 21

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers have locked themselves into one of the lowest seeds in the NFC. Even if Green Bay beats the Chicago Bears early on Sunday afternoon, they’ll still be locked into the No. 7 seed with a victory from the Washington Commanders. It sets up a scenario where if the Commanders are winning big, Matt LaFleur might pull some starters late in the game to preserve them for the playoffs. The Packers should still not have much trouble dismantling the Chicago Bears, but protecting some guys for the Wild Card round could make the final score closer. Related: Highest paid NFL broadcasters

Houston Texans 27, Tennessee Titans 20

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans have clearly thrown in the towel on this season and a loss would lock them into a top-three pick. It sets up the most favorable situation for the Houston Texans, who can at least attempt to use this as a get-right game for the offense. Unfortunately, nothing we’ve seen from C.J. Stroud or this Texans offensive line suggests any positives from a Week 18 performance will carry over into the playoffs. This will be the Texans’ last win of the season. Related: Predicting NFL coaches fired after the season

Denver Broncos 21, Kansas City Chiefs 14

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NFL schedule worked out pretty favorably for the Denver Broncos, drawing a win-and-in scenario against a Kansas City Chiefs team with nothing to play for. While Andy Reid might give a few starters some run, since this team won’t play again until the Divisional Round, rest will be the priority. That opens the door to a Broncos’ victory, with Bo Nix becoming the first Broncos rookie quarterback to lead this team to the playoffs since John Elway. Related: NFL trade candidates 2025

Indianapolis Colts 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 21

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The only stakes in this matchup might be both head coaches trying to save their jobs. Shane Steichen has a much better chance of sticking around, but the Indianapolis Colts have ended this season on an abysmal stretch. Ultimately, this game might come down to which locker room is more willing to fight for their head coach in one last game. We’re going with the team whose head coach hasn’t thrown his players under the bus during post-game press conferences this season. Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025

Los Angeles Chargers 28, Las Vegas Raiders 17

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

If our NFL Week 18 predictions for Saturday unfold, the Los Angeles Chargers can clinch the No. 5 seed with a win on Sunday. That would be massive, allowing Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert to avoid a Wild Card round matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and instead face the slumping Houston Texans. Even without that added incentive, we’d feel very confident picking the Chargers to put a hurting on the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday. Related: NFL quarterbacks Christmas gifts for offensive linemen 2024

Los Angeles Rams 24, Seattle Seahawks 21

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With a win in Week 18, the Los Angeles Rams secure the No. 3 seed and a first-round matchup likely against the Washington Commanders. It’s probably a more favorable draw than the Green Bay Packers, as the Rams’ offensive weaponry – Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp – could feast on Washington’s defense. As for this game, we expect the young Rams’ defensive line to wreak havoc in the Seattle Seahawks’ backfield, leading to a win for Los Angeles. Related: Love Los Angeles Sports? Check Out LAFBNetwork.com

Buffalo Bills 28, New England Patriots 21

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

With the Buffalo Bills locked into the AFC’s No. 2 seed, there’s no incentive to play starters for very long in Week 18. Josh Allen might get a few drives to pad his NFL stats for MVP, but the primary motivation for the Bills coaching staff in this one should be coming out of Sunday’s game healthy. As for the New England Patriots, losing secures the No. 1 pick and might provide the push Robert Kraft needs to make a coaching change. Related: NFL MVP odds

Miami Dolphins 24, New York Jets 20

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Jets aren’t tanking, but the post-game comments coming out of Sunday’s loss made it clear most of the team is checked out on the season and ready for major changes. That’s great news for the Miami Dolphins, who have a history of feasting on bad teams. This matchup does kick off at the same time as the Denver Broncos game, so Miami might have a good idea by the fourth quarter of if it even has a playoff spot to compete for. Related: Highest-paid NFL players 2024

Philadelphia Eagles 28, New York Giants 17

Credit: Katie Stratman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the NFC’s No. 2 seed locked up, we certainly won’t see several Philadelphia Eagles stars suiting up in Week 18. Saquon Barkley has also made it clear he’s not particularly motivated to break the single-season rushing record if it jeopardizes the Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes. However, the Eagles locker room and coaching staff will be motivated to get it for him. We’re predicting Barkley breaks the record (101 yards needed) in the first half and then sits out the rest of the game. Related: NFL Week 18 power rankings

Arizona Cardinals 23, San Francisco 49ers 16

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It’s a young Arizona Cardinals team looking for positive momentum to carry over into the offseason versus an injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers roster that is counting down the seconds until Week 18 is over. With a banged-up offensive line and many in the 49ers organization just ready for the season to end, we expect James Conner and the Cardinals to power their way to a victory and finish with an eight-win season that should be considered a major accomplishment. Related: Best NFL players of all time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34, New Orleans Saints 17

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There are two primary motivations for Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. First, defeating the New Orleans Saints so the Bucs can host a Wild Card game. Second, get Mike Williams 85 receiving yards so he can finish with his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season. Expect both to be achieved on Sunday afternoon. Related: NFL QB rankings

Minnesota Vikings 34, Detroit Lions 27

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images