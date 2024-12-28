NFL insider reveals likelihood of Minnesota Vikings keeping Brian Flores in 2025

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has made several key moves in recent years that have now put the team in a position to contend for the Super Bowl. One of those decisions was hiring defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who is now one of the top NFL coaching candidates in 2025.

Flores viewed the opportunity as the Vikings defensive coordinator as a chance to eventually work his way back to being a head coach. After being fired by the Miami Dolphins following the 2021 season, he spent the following year as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 43-year-old defensive play-caller took over one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Despite very few additions being made during the 2023 NFL offseason, Flores’ coaching and game plans resulted in significant improvement for the Vikings’ defense. One year later, Minnesota has one of the best defenses in 2024. Now he’s generating head-coaching buzz and generating interest as a head coach candidate this spring.

Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson shared on Friday’s episode of the Inside Coverage podcast that he believes Flores will be back as the Vikings defensive coordinator in 2025.

“I think they might have Brian Flores back too next year. I think there’s a very, very good chance that Flores is back.” Charles Robinson on Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores potentially returning in 2025

While Flores is well-regarded for his defensive mind and he exceeded expectations as the Dolphins head coach, a few things might prevent him from becoming a head coach in 2025. First is his ongoing civil suit against the NFL for claims of racial discrimination in the league’s hiring processes.

The second is comments made by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this season, publicly calling out his former coach for his treatment of the young quarterback in Miami. The criticisms could lead some organizations to have some concerns about pairing Flores with a young quarterback.

It all might work out in Minnesota’s favor, giving them the benefit of having a top defensive coordinator who NFL teams don’t seem inclined to give a second chance to for a head-coaching gig. If Flores returns to the Vikings in 2025, it would arguably be one of the club’s most impactful moves of the offseason.

