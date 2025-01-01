NFL insider urges Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire former MVP Super Bowl-winning QB in 2025

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

When last year’s offseason began, no one knew who would quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, but the vibes suggested Kenny Pickett’s performance wasn’t good enough. Eventually, the Steelers signed Russell Wilson to a contract worth the veteran minimum. Later on, they traded for Justin Fields.

This tandem has been good enough to lead the Steelers back to the playoffs under Mike Tomlin’s guidance, but is either one the team’s QB of the future? Being that they’re both on expiring contracts, it’s entirely possible the Steelers have another new QB in 2025, and now they’re being linked to a four-time MVP with a Super Bowl ring on his hand.

Should the Pittsburgh Steelers add Aaron Rodgers this offseason?

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Another quarterback who’s likely to be available this offseason is a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers. Technically, he’s still under contract with the New York Jets, but many believe the two sides will part ways, either via Rodgers getting released or by a trade to another team.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have any quarterbacks under contract next season, which means they’ll inevitably be adding one or two, while possibly entering contract negotiations with Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields.

But how about a scenario that sees the Steelers bring back the 25-year-old Fields, while also adding another veteran, like Rodgers? It would essentially be the same scenario they started with this year, only they’d be swapping Wilson for a four-time NFL MVP.

It may sound crazy, but it’s a scenario that Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio recently discussed while taking a peek into the future of Rodgers and the Steelers’ QB situation. While Florio didn’t mention the idea of pairing Rodgers with Fields, he did note how Tomlin and Rodgers seem to share a strong mutual respect for one another.

“If/when Rodgers is released by the Jets, why wouldn’t the Steelers consider adding him? Several years ago, Rodgers and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin exchanged playful glances. That made Rodgers a consideration for the Steelers when he left Green Bay. At the time, the Steelers were entering their second season with Kenny Pickett. Entering 2025, the planets could line up to bring Rodgers to Pittsburgh.” PFT’s Mike Florio on Pittsburgh Steelers/Aaron Rodgers

With Rodgers coming off arguably the worst season of his career, his market likely won’t be too robust. That could see Pittsburgh getting a bargain buy on a QB with a big chip on his shoulder, looking to show everyone that the Jets were the problem instead of him.

