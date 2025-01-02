Garrett Wilson addresses apparent beef with Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If you’ve watched the New York Jets this season, there’s a chance you’ve wondered why Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson can’t have more success. After all, Wilson’s best season came during his rookie year, catching passes from Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White. While Wilson does have a career-high seven touchdowns and could surpass his previous personal best in receiving yards with 51 more on Sunday, most expected him to ascend into one of the very best wide receivers in the NFL by now.

Many thought he’d take the next step in his development while getting to work with the four-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl winner. Yet, for whatever reason, it hasn’t happened.

Recently, the dynamic duo has come under fire thanks to a recent report that suggested Wilson could want a trade if Rodgers returns for another season in 2025. Recently, the star receiver addressed these concerns.

Garrett Wilson squashes all negative rumors involving him and Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As much as they seem to despise it, there’s been a lot of drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in what can only be described as a disappointing season. For the most part, Garrett Wilson hasn’t been involved in any of these rumors. Until recently.

Yet, when given a chance to address any potential concerns between Rodgers and Wilson, the Jets receiver did his best to ensure everyone knew there aren’t any issues between him and his quarterback.

“Yeah, I’ve seen some of that. Yeah, I mean, there’s no truth to that. At the end of the day, I don’t speak on things like that because social media is not real.



“This is my first time addressing it. That stuff is just words for people trying to figure out a way to divide us more than they’ve already tried, like the record isn’t enough. Obviously, we’ve got a lot going on here, especially this season, trying to dig ourselves out of this hole. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to. But my feet are where my feet are at, and I’m going to try and finish this thing the right way.” Garrett Wilson on his relationship with Aaron Rodgers

Wilson later said that it’s been “a blessing” to catch passes from the future Hall of Fame quarterback, noting it’s “something I’ll tell my kids about.”

They both continue to say all the right things as the Jets’ season finale draws near, showing their professionalism even though they’re both in the midst of one of their most frustrating years yet.

